Triple H to bring back former world champion after 736 days at the 2025 Royal Rumble? Potential hint explored

Under the control of Triple H, WWE is heading towards Royal Rumble 2025. Several names have already announced their entry for the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches. Prominent names like Roman Reigns, John Cena, and more have been declared for the traditional Men's Rumble match.

Amid this, it seems that Triple H is planning to make Royal Rumble 2025 even bigger by having Alexa Bliss return to the show. The Goddess last appeared in the Stamford-based promotion at the January 28, 2023, Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. Here, she suffered a loss against Bianca Belair in a RAW Women's title bout.

After this, Bliss went on a long pregnancy break and is now seemingly preparing for her comeback. The chances of her WWE return were sparked by a recent post from her official social media accounts, where Bliss affirmed she was back in shape, aiming for her pre-pregnancy weight. Not only this, the former Tag Team Champion also shared a ripped mirror selfie. This seems like a major hint that Triple H is finally planning to bring the Goddess back to the company.

With Royal Rumble 2025 just a few weeks away, it seems like an ideal scenario for the 33-year-old star to return at the PLE and potentially be part of the Women's Rumble match. Every year, the Royal Rumble features surprises and major returns. This year, Alexa Bliss could be one of the returning stars in the match.

This isn't the first time the former Women's Champion has hinted at her comeback. All these developments strongly indicate that Bliss' return to WWE now seems imminent.

Is Triple H planning for a massive reunion of Alexa Bliss following her WWE return?

Alexa Bliss' return could lead to drastic changes in WWE's storylines, as Triple H has many avenues to explore following her return. Braun Strowman has hinted at a reunion with Alexa amid speculation about her comeback.

This occurred when The Monster of all Monsters shared a photo of him and Bliss from their partnership in the Mixed Match Challenge. Further, he asked fans who would like to see them team up again in WWE.

It seems Braun is hinting that a reunion with Bliss is possible in the company. Besides this, Wyatt Sicks has recently moved to SmackDown, and there is a chance that Alexa could be part of the horror faction storyline.

Fans have to wait a few more weeks to witness the return of The Goddess, and it will be interesting to see how Triple H plans her comeback.

