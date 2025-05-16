Triple H to bring back former WWE Superstar as former WWE Champion’s new bodyguard? Exploring the possibility

WWE is no stranger to bringing back former stars. Over the last few years, Triple H and Co. have brought back several familiar faces, with the most recent examples being Aleister Black and Rusev. With that in mind, could The Game bring back another former star to serve as a former WWE Champion's bodyguard?

Ad

The answer is that it is a bit of a long shot, especially considering that the superstar in question is Baron Corbin. The reason why it's unlikely is that Corbin was released just a few months ago. However, it doesn't hurt to speculate, and in this scenario, he could serve as The Miz's new bodyguard.

The former WWE Champion is in the beginning stages of a feud with the aforementioned Aleister Black. Although The A-Lister has Carmelo Hayes by his side, the Harbinger of Fury is proving too much to handle. As such, Triple H could bring back Corbin and have him work with the veteran.

Ad

Trending

This theory arises from a recent interaction Corbin had with a fan on social media. Tweeting out a video of The Miz during his entrance, the fan criticized those in attendance for singing the former's theme song. This didn't sit well with Corbin, who responded with a sarcastic comment, claiming it was a "shame" the crowd was having fun.

What was Sabu really like? More info HERE.

"Yeah it such a shame the audience is having fun," tweeted Baron Corbin.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

It's not much to go on, but as mentioned earlier, this is just speculation. That being said, it would be a welcome surprise if he were brought back.

The Motor City Machine Guns claimed Triple H was a huge reason they joined WWE

Whether or not Triple H brings back Baron Corbin is something that is up for debate. However, the Cerebral Assassin has proved to be a huge reason why several superstars have joined and returned to the promotion.

Ad

Recently, the veteran tag team, The Motor City Machine Guns, opened up about their decision to join the company on a recent appearance on SHAK Wrestling. They shared that they had gotten a call from WWE's CCO, who treated them with the utmost respect.

Ultimately, the opportunity to "be players on his team" was what swayed them to join the Stamford-based promotion.

It's safe to say that WWE is still a major attraction to pro wrestlers around the world. At the end of the day, it's a testament to the leadership of Triple H.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nithin Joseph Nithin is a Pro Wrestling writer who covers WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree and has 4 years of content writing experience working for the likes of The SportsRush and GiveMeSport. His association with SK goes way back as he wrote for the pro wrestling division earlier, too, and interned with the team while pursuing his undergraduate degree.



Nithin’s writing style is inspired by the storytelling abilities of Japanese mangakas Eiichiro Oda, Masashi Kishimoto, and English authors like George R.R. Martin and JRR Tolkien. He strives to keep his reports accurate and relevant by keeping up to date with the pro wrestling world and catering to reader preferences.



He is a huge fan of Seth Rollins’ workhorse mentality and Sami Zayn’s never-say-die spirit. He says that if he could go back to The Attitude Era, he would love to manage Kurt Angle and bring out his ‘Wrestling Machine’ character much earlier in his career.



In his free time, Nithin watches, reads, and makes videos about sports on his YouTube channel ‘The Daily Raid.’ He also enjoys gaming, watching anime, and reading manga. Know More