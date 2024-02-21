Triple H to bring back an iconic WrestleMania match for Gunther after 4 years? Exploring the chances

Since taking over as WWE's head of creative in the summer of 2022, Triple H has certainly made many decisions that have pleased a large section of the fanbase.

The Game will be looking to continue that trend as the Road to WrestleMania 40 continues, with many fans optimistic that this could be one of the greatest editions of the event of all time.

One star who is seemingly set for a big spot on the show is the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time, Gunther. During his 620-plus day reign, the Austrian has restored the belt to its former glory.

Another way in which Triple H can further add more prestige to Gunther's reign could be for him to defend the Intercontinental title in a ladder match at WrestleMania 40.

There has not been a ladder match at 'Mania since 2020 when John Morrison defeated Jimmy Uso and Kofi Kingston to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Title. The bout was originally booked as tag team ladder, but the company had to change plans after Morrison's tag team partner, The Miz, got ill and, due to the pandemic, he was not cleared to compete.

An Intercontinental title ladder match at WrestleMania 40 may also be a great way to pay homage to arguably the greatest ladder match of all time, that being the showdown between Razor Ramon and Shawn Michaels at 'Mania 10.

Triple H praises Intercontinental Champion Gunther

During his run on the main roster, Gunther has established himself as one of the most dominant and physically intimidating stars of all time, with his hard-hitting chops echoing throughout the arena.

At WrestleMania 39 last year, Gunther defended his title against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus in a hard-hitting Triple Threat contest. Speaking at the show's post-show press conference, Triple H praised The Ring General for what was a star-making performance.

"Gunther is at a different level of hitting hard and, you know, when you talk about another event like tonight of making stars and star-making performances, all three of them walked out bigger stars. But Gunther put himself on a different level tonight, different playing field, and that's impressive. The sky is the limit for him. I can't say enough good stuff about him," said Hunter.

During his historic reign as champion, Gunther has beaten many big names such as Jey Uso, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Rey Mysterio, Kofi Kingston, and Braun Strowman.

