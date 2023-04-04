Gunther sends two-word message after retaining the Intercontinental Championship at WWE WrestleMania

Gunther successfully defended the Intercontinental Championship last night during Night 2 of WWE WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

The Ring General put the title on the line in a Triple Threat match against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre. All three superstars gave it everything they had and it wound up being one of the best matches over the weekend. The leader of Imperium retained the title and will continue his dominant reign as champion.

Gunther is approaching 300 days as the Intercontinental Champion and it doesn't seem like there is any end to his title reign in sight. He has beaten Sheamus several times now, and he managed to pin Drew McIntyre last night on The Grandest Stage of Them All after planting him with a massive Powerbomb.

The 35-year-old took to Twitter earlier today to send a two-word message to the world. He included several photos from his incredible performance last night at WWE WrestleMania in his tweet.

"protect✔️restore✔️," tweeted the Intercontinental Champion.

Triple H says Gunther is on another level in WWE

Triple H praised the Intercontinental Champion for being on another level following WWE WrestleMania.

During the press conference following the premium live event, The Game complimented The Ring General and said he put himself on another level at WrestleMania. Triple H added that the 35-year-old is a throwback to classic wrestling in terms of storytelling and everything he does in the ring means something.

"Those guys hit hard. GUNTHER is at a different level of hitting hard and, you know, when you talk about another event like tonight of making stars and star-making performances, all three of them walked out bigger stars. But GUNTHER put himself on a different level tonight, different playing field, and that's impressive. The sky is the limit for him. I can't say enough good stuff about him. He's a throwback when it comes to storytelling in that ring and, you know, every single thing he does means something and I don't see that a lot." [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

The Ring General has established himself as one of the most dominant superstars on the roster. It will be interesting to see which superstar steps up and challenges for the Intercontinental Championship next.

