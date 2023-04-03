Bloodline awaits, WWE draft plans - 5 reasons why Gunther retained the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 

Gunther successfully defended his Intercontinental Championship during Night 2 of WWE WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. He put the title on the line against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in a highly anticipated Triple Threat match.

Sheamus hit McIntyre with 29 Beats of the Bodhrán and a Brogue Kick but couldn’t put Drew away. The champion then asserted his dominance and Powerbombed Sheamus on top of The Scottish Warrior. The Ring General delivered another Powerbomb to McIntyre and pinned him to retain the Intercontinental Championship.

Listed below are five reasons why Gunther retained the Intercontinental Championship tonight at WrestleMania 39.

#5. Gunther is one of WWE's most impressive heels

Since his arrival on the main roster, Gunther has stood out from the rest of the pack. The leader of Imperium is extremely impressive in the ring and strikes fear into his opponents (not to mention almost caving their chests in with thunderous chops).

The WWE Universe reacts to the champion every time his music hits and that is not something that can be taken for granted. The Ring General has brought prestige back to the Intercontinental Championship by delivering an incredible effort every single time he steps inside the squared circle.

#4. The Ring General may be one of the top picks in the next WWE draft

It was recently rumored that the next WWE Draft will be taking place a week or two after this year's WrestleMania. If that is the case, then it would have made very little sense to take the title off of Gunther tonight.

Whichever brand doesn't get to select the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion should pick the Intercontinental Champion as the face of their brand without any hesitation. He has already proven to be a special talent with just one WrestleMania under his belt and there is no reason to hand him a loss anytime soon.

#3. WWE could be planning another IC Title match with Sheamus

Gunther, Sheamus, and Drew McIntyre put on an incredible match during Night 2 of WrestleMania 39. Sheamus and Gunther also had an instant classic at Clash at the Castle last year, and WWE may be considering renewing that rivalry in the weeks ahead.

Sheamus was not the superstar pinned tonight and could make the case for another shot at The Ring General in the near future. However, it appears Sheamus and Drew McIntyre will treat themselves to a couple of pints first after going through a war tonight at WrestleMania.

#2. He could hold the IC Title for a very long time

The promotion may be making Gunther into a dominant force that holds onto the Intercontinental Championship for a long time. The Ring General could main event Night 1 of WrestleMania as the reigning Intercontinental Champion against a superstar that the company is attempting to make into a household name.

The 35-year-old has already established his greatness and should be rewarded with a championship reign for the ages.

#1. Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline could enter a storyline with The Ring General

While Gunther is well known as the leader of Imperium, Solo Sikoa has been lurking in the shadows of The Bloodline during The Tribal Chief's historic reign as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Sikoa would make for an excellent opponent against The Ring General and could have a star-making moment if he were the one to end the Austrian star's title reign.

Paul Heyman recently noted that Sikoa has a bright future and even teased the possibility of becoming his advocate. If Solo Sikoa is ready to move on from being The Enforcer of The Bloodline after WrestleMania, the 30-year-old could choose to make a name for himself by going after the Intercontinental Championship.

