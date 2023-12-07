Triple H to bring back legendary WWE Superstar after 2909 days for one last run to take scary bumps? Exploring the possibility 

Triple H is in charge of the creative department in WWE and has taken the opportunity to build a show that the fans want to see. He's made calls to bring stars back and push others who were not getting a push under Vince McMahon's rule. Now, could he bring back a WWE legend for one last run and take a few scary bumps? It could very well end up happening.

The legend in question is Spike Dudley.

As most WWE fans may be aware, after more than 2906 days away from the squared circle, Spike Dudley recently returned to the ring and faced LSG at a wrestling show. Dudley looked quite different from his previous look in WWE, and in the clip that surfaced of him wrestling, he was beating up his opponent. Unfortunately for him, after the clip ended, he proceeded to take a thrashing and lost the bout.

Best known for his work with the Dudley Boys, Spike was the one who ended up taking some of the scariest and most dangerous bumps for the team. From being thrown out of the ring with his head hitting the edge of the table to being tossed around like a ragdoll in the ring by Brock Lesnar or The Big Show, Dudley has done it all.

He knows how to put people over, and fans have a lot of love for the star. It would make a lot of sense for Triple H to bring the star back for one last run in WWE. Given his tendency to take difficult bumps, as well as his past in ECW, the legend would likely not shy away from a dangerous bump or two in this case as well.

In the end, it entirely depends on Triple H if he wants to bring Spike Dudley back to WWE, but at this point, it might very well end up happening.

Triple H is making changes in WWE

Randy Orton recently commented on how Triple H is changing operations in WWE. Before, the company's hectic schedule meant that time with family was mostly a luxury, but that's changed recently, and Orton feels that it's The Game's health scare that made him rethink it.

"I think recently for him (Triple H) because he had the health scare and everything, I think he realizes how important family time is. That is one thing that has changed. I think back in the day you were missing birthdays, you were missing anniversaries, you were missing holidays, and there was no either way about it. Like, you wouldn't even ask for it off. Now, there is leniency there."

The Game has changed WWE in many ways, and with him at the helm, the company is heading into yet another WrestleMania season.

