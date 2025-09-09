Triple H to bring back previously fired WWE tag team after controversial promo on RAW? Potential explored

AJ Styles' promo during a commercial break on this week's WWE RAW has generated a significant amount of buzz in the wrestling world. When done right, promos that blur the lines between reality and kayfabe usually stand out from the rest of the programming, and that's exactly what The Phenomenal One accomplished on Monday.During the promo, the veteran shockingly namedropped his former O.C. stablemates, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, which sparked speculation about Triple H potentially bringing the duo back to WWE.AJ Styles hinted at a conspiracy behind the scenes, claiming he had nobody left to watch his back. The Phenomenal One noted that Gallows and Anderson were gone and Michin had been drafted to SmackDown, leaving him alone to fight his battles.The veteran suggested that someone in the back didn't want him in the company, which led fans to believe that Styles could be going off-script. The Phenomenal One defeated El Grande Americano in a singles bout afterward.While it is unclear whether the promo was scripted or not, it has done a great job of opening various possibilities for the future. One of them could be Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson returning to WWE.Gallows and Anderson were released by the Stamford-based company earlier this year. While it's not uncommon for former superstars to be mentioned on television, the nature of Styles' promo made the mention of his former stablemates raise many eyebrows.Triple H could bring the former O.C. members back and reunite them with AJ Styles. The trio could counter the numbers advantage of Styles' rivals, potentially leading to The Phenomenal One finally dethroning Dominik Mysterio as the Intercontinental Champion.That said, while it could be exciting, it is worth noting that this scenario is purely speculative.AJ Styles found an ally in 30-year-old star on WWE RAWLast week, El Grande Americano interfered in the Intercontinental Championship match between AJ Styles and Dominik Mysterio, costing Styles a potential title victory. The veteran went one-on-one with the masked superstar on this week's RAW, hoping to exact revenge.During the bout, another luchador appeared to distract The Phenomenal One. However, Dragon Lee came out and neutralized him before Styles put away El Grande Americano to secure the victory.Styles was seen thanking the 30-year-old backstage for having his back and assured Lee that he would return the favor if needed. It will be intriguing to see what the future has in store for the former WWE Champion.