Triple H to bring back a retired championship after 8 years for WWE RAW Superstar? Exploring the potential

WWE RAW will air live from the SAP Center in San Jose, California, tonight. The upcoming episode will feature the fallout from this past Saturday's Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, which took place in Australia.

With the final stop before WrestleMania XL in the history books, a proper build-up to The Show of Shows will begin on tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H may have some surprises up his sleeve, and one of them could be the return of the Divas Championship.

On last week's episode of WWE RAW, Raquel Rodriguez returned to action after three months and won the Last Chance Battle Royal to earn the final spot in the Women's Elimination Chamber match.

After eliminating Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark, Raquel thought she had won the match. But she had forgotten that Chelsea Green was yet to be eliminated. Green tried to blindside her to pick up the win but failed in her pursuit, as a vigilant Rodriguez eventually prevailed.

Last week on RAW, Green termed her defeat the "Anaheim Screwjob" because the 32-year-old feels she only lost because Rodriguez's entry was unannounced.

Green recently stated she will demand her WrestleMania spot on WWE RAW to win the Divas Championship, teasing the return of the title which was retired eight years ago at WrestleMania 32.

"Just one last photo before I head off to #WWERaw to discuss my missed opportunity to win #Wrestlemania & become the @WWE Divas Champion. #ChelseaForPresident #AnaheimScrewjob"

Expand Tweet

Albeit unlikely, Triple H could bring the Divas Championship back as a mid-card title for the Women's division across WWE RAW and SmackDown.

The WWE Women's division is big enough for the company to introduce a mid-card title at this point. It would also help them book proper mid-card feuds in the division.

Triple H had no plans for Chelsea Green when she returned to WWE RAW

Chelsea Green was released by WWE in April 2021 when she was out of action due to a wrist injury. The company released many talents at that time due to the pandemic-related budget cuts.

After Triple H took over as the Chief Content Officer in the Stamford-based promotion, Green requested The Game to re-sign her, which led to her return in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

The former Women's Tag Team Champion shared the details about her return in an interview with Chris Van Vliet.

"I said, I just want to come back. I don't care what you do with me. Because at that point, I didn't. I just wanted stability and to be back. And I knew that if they gave me the opportunity that I felt I deserved in the first run, I could prove [it] to them. I didn't know how, and they had no idea. And then I think that it was like, 'Well, I mean, we've got her; she signed; why don't we just use her in the Rumble, and we'll go from there?"'

Green won the Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Sonya Deville last summer on an episode of WWE RAW, but Deville suffered a torn ACL and has been out of action since then.

WWE then paired the 32-year-old with Piper Niven so that she could continue her Women's Tag Team Championship reign. The duo lost the titles to Kayden Carter and Katana Chance on an episode of WWE RAW last December.

Do you want to see WWE bring back the Divas Championship? Share your views in the comments section below.