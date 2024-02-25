Former WWE champion to come out of retirement and immediately dethrone GUNTHER on RAW? Possibility explored

Robert Roode signed with WWE at the start of 2016 and was introduced to the fans at NXT Takeover: Dallas during the WrestleMania 32 weekend that year.

Later that year, he defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to win the NXT Championship and held the title for 203 days before losing it to Drew McIntyre, who recently won the Men's Elimination Chamber match.

The former NXT Champion made his main roster debut on SmackDown soon after that and continued to be an in-ring talent for WWE for six more years.

During his time on the main roster, he won the United States Championship once and also won the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

On June 25, 2022, The Glorious One faced Omos at a WWE live event in Amarillo, Texas, which turned out to be his last match as he suffered a neck injury.

Roode recently revealed that he has been cleared to wrestle, so there is a possibility that the company decides to have him wrestle again.

He is consistently present backstage at RAW and SmackDown as he is currently working as a producer for the Stamford-based promotion.

Expand Tweet

One possible return storyline for Roode could involve him stepping up to Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. The Ring General has dominated the mid-card scene and has been reigning as champion for over six hundred days.

Roode could step up to GUNTHER to challenge him on RAW as no one has been able to defeat him yet, and also due to the fact that The Glorious One has never won the Intercontinental Championship.

The Ring General losing to Roode would be unlikely though, as WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H would want to push an up and coming star in such a storyline. Besides, Roode's future as a wrestler is uncertain, and even if he returns to the ring, he probably will not continue wrestling for a long time.

GUNTHER could retire the forty-seven year old veteran by destroying his neck using his vicious Powerbombs instead, which would make him a bigger threat than he ever has been.

Robert Roode is happy in his producer role in WWE

Robert Roode had a long pro wrestling career. He first stepped inside the squared circle in 1998 and did not stop until he was signed by WWE, the biggest wrestling promotion in the world.

He gained popularity in TNA long before he was introduced to the WWE fans on RAW and SmackDown.

Although the former United States Champion could not end his in-ring career on his own terms, he is content with his job as a producer in the Stamford-based promotion and is not stressing over a return to the ring.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, he spoke about his future as a pro wrestler and his current role in the Stamford-based promotion.

"Ironically enough, I just got green-lighted. The fusion has completely fused. So as far as like, looking at it from a medical point of view, it's safe to get back in the ring, I guess.

But at almost 48 years old, given the opportunity that I've been given now to work as a producer, which was my goal coming to WWE almost eight years ago. I'm quite happy doing this. And I feel like I've had a good run, as they say, and I'm happy to do what I'm doing now."

Roode has not been listed as an active talent on WWE's internal roster since last year, but that could change if he decides to lace up his boots again.