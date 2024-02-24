With the 2024 Elimination Chamber premium live event in the history books, WWE can now start the proper build-up for WrestleMania XL.

So far, four matches have been confirmed for the Show of Shows. In the men's category Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes (Royal Rumble 2024 match winner); while Seth Rollins will put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Drew McIntyre (Elimination Chamber 2024 match winner).

In the women's category, Becky Lynch (winner of the Elimination Chamber 2024 match) will challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship, while Iyo Sky will battle Bayley (winner of Royal Rumble 2024 match) to defend her WWE Women's Championship.

Elimination Chamber left a lot of hints about what the WrestleMania 40 match card might look like.

Now, let's take a look at eight matches that could take place at WrestleMania XL this year.

#8. Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens - United States Championship match

WWE United States Champion Logan Paul has been at odds with many top stars like Kevin Owens and LA Knight over the past few months. He added Randy Orton to the list of his enemies in the Elimination Chamber.

At the end of the men's Elimination Chamber match, Paul hit The Viper with his brass knuckles, allowing Drew McIntyre to capitalize and win the match.

This angle planted seeds for a feud between Paul and Orton on the Road to WrestleMania. WWE will probably add Owens to the feud as well because he is apparently not done with the United States Champion yet.

A United States Championship match between the three stars at the Show of Shows seems like the direction the Stamford-based promotion is heading in after what happened at Elimination Chamber.

#7. LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

AJ Styles returned to WWE programming from a two-month-long hiatus in December 2023 and turned heel by attacking LA Knight.

The Megastar retaliated by costing The Phenomenal One a spot in the Men's Elimination Chamber match when he distracted him during his qualifying match against Drew McIntyre.

Styles got back at Knight by interfering in the Men's Elimination Chamber match to brutalise him, which led to his elimination.

This angle will probably lead to a match between AJ Styles and LA Knight at the Show of Shows.

#6. Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar

Rey Mysterio lost the United States Championship to Logan Paul at the Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia last November. Soon after, he was written off WWE programming when Santos Escobar betrayed him.

While the WWE Hall of Famer has been out of action due to a knee injury, the feud between Legado Del Fantasma and the Latino World Order has continued to heat up in the past few months.

It is quite likely, that Mysterio will be back in action before WrestleMania, as he was already aiming to be back by Royal Rumble 2024, last month. His return could possibly take place on the SmackDown after Elimination Chamber.

WWE could set up a singles match between Mysterio and Escobar at WrestleMania XL, and possibly even add a stipulation like Mask vs. Hair to it.

Another possible stipulation could be Mysterio putting his career on the line against Escobar.

#5. The Judgment Day vs. Awesome Truth - Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match

After returning to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames last November, R-Truth started believing that he was a member of The Judgment Day.

However, that is not the case as the former United States Champion was brutalized by the stable and has been involved in a feud with them alongside his old tag team partner, The Miz since then.

The Judgement Day will be heading strong into WrestleMania XL as Rhea Ripley is set to defend the Women's World Championship at the event, while Finn Balor and Damian Priest will head into the Show of Shows as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions as they retained their titles against New Catch Republic at Elimination Chamber.

It is likely that the feud between Awesome Truth and The Judgment Day will continue on the Road to WrestleMania, and WWE Chief Content Officer, Triple H may just book R-Truth and Miz to dethrone Balor and Priest as the new Tag Team Champions.

#4. Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

Jey Uso was betrayed by his twin brother Jimmy Uso in the main event of WWE SummerSlam last year, when the latter showed up to help Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against his brother.

Soon after that, Main Event Jey Uso quit WWE, and only returned when he was allowed to part ways with The Bloodline by moving to RAW.

However, The Bloodline is far from done with the former Right Hand Man. On the most recent episode of RAW, Jimmy showed up to cost Jey his Intercontinental Championship match against Gunther.

This was not the first time Jimmy cost Jey something important, as he was also the reason why Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes lost the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship to The Judgment Day last year.

Jimmy also cost Jey a possible United States Championship win against Austin Theory on an episode of SmackDown last summer before Jey left The Bloodline.

All of this is probably leading to a match between the twin brothers at WrestleMania, and an explosive reaction from Jey can be expected now that WWE is done with Elimination Chamber.

#3. Bobby Lashley vs. Karrion Kross

Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits have been involved in a rivalry with The Final Testament over the past few months.

On SmackDown's episode before Elimination Chamber 2024, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins took on AOP in a tag team match. Kross tried to cause an interruption during the match, which led to The All Mighty, attacking The Doomswalker. However, he successfully countered and beat down Lashley, injuring his arm.

The All Mighty made things worse for himself in the men's Elimination Chamber match after he speared United States Champion Logan Paul through the pod. He was in so much pain, that he could not apply the Hurt Lock effectively on LA Knight, soon becoming the first competitor to be eliminated from the match.

Things could get worse between Lashley and Kross as The All Mighty would blame the former NXT Champion for his failure at Elimination Chamber, and this could possibly lead to a match between them at WrestleMania XL.

#2. Sheamus returns after Elimination Chamber to put his career on the line at WrestleMania

Sheamus has undoubtedly been Gunther's greatest rival in WWE.

The two powerhouses had a very physical match at Clash at the Castle in the fall of 2022. They then had a rematch on an episode of SmackDown in October 2022, with The Ring General successfully defending the Intercontinental Championship on both occasions.

The two men then crossed paths in a Triple-Threat match, which involved Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 39 last year, and the ending to the bout once again saw Gunther coming out on top.

The Celtic Warrior has been out of action since the end of August 2023 due to an injury. However, he has been teasing a rematch with Gunther for a while, and WrestleMania seems like the perfect place for what could be their final encounter.

WWE could either book Sheamus to win his first Intercontinental Championship at the Show of Shows, or it could be the end of his career in the Stamford-based promotion as his contract is set to expire in the first quarter of 2024.

#1. The Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

The Rock returned to WWE programming recently and intended to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL.

However, Cody Rhodes did not let that happen as he decided to challenge The Tribal Chief at The Grandest Stage of Them All. The Great One has had problems with The American Nightmare and his friend Seth Rollins, since then.

At Elimination Chamber, Rhodes stated that he wants to face The Rock in a match, and Rollins told him that he will be alongside him in his rivalry with The Bloodline.

This could lead to The American Nightmare and The Visionary pulling double duty at the Show of Shows, as WWE could book a Tag Team match between the team of Rhodes and Rollins and Reigns and Rock.