Jey Uso sends two-word message to Bloodline member following WWE RAW

Jey Uso has delivered a two-word message to a member of The Bloodline following this week's episode of WWE RAW in Anaheim, California.

The former Bloodline member competed in one of the biggest matches of his career this past Monday night in the main event of the show. He battled Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship and seemingly had the match won. However, Jimmy Uso hopped over the barricade and rang the timekeeper's bell before Jey Uso could go for a cover after hitting a Uso Splash. The distraction cost Main Event Jey, as Gunther was able to capitalize and retain his Intercontinental Championship.

Jimmy Uso betrayed his brother last year at SummerSlam 2023. Main Event Jey battled Roman Reigns in a Tribal Combat match with a lot more than just the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line. Roman Reigns' spot as The Head of the Table was up for grabs as well, but Jimmy Uso elected to betray his brother and continue serving The Tribal Chief.

Jey Uso took to his Instagram story today to send a two-word message to his brother after he cost him the Intercontinental Championship. He noted that he has no respect for Jimmy Uso and you can check out his Instagram story by clicking here.

Jimmy Uso attacked his brother on RAW.

WWE legend Teddy Long recently claimed that he would like to see the heel faction wipe out everyone on the roster.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine show, former WWE authority figure Teddy Long commented on the future of The Bloodline. Long stated that he wants to see the group completely demolish everyone in their path and overrun the company.

"I see The Bloodline being like an insurrection, completely taking over, just wiping out everybody, and that's the way it should be. That's what we need right now. It's real, that's what I'm saying." [5:38 – 5:52]

The Bloodline is more powerful than ever now that The Rock has joined the faction. It will be interesting to see how Jey Uso plans on getting revenge on his brother for costing him his chance at the Intercontinental Championship on RAW.

