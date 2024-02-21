Jimmy Uso sends warning to former Bloodline member following WWE RAW

Jimmy Uso has delivered a warning after costing a former Bloodline member a very important match on WWE RAW. Last night was the final episode of the red brand before Elimination Chamber 2024 this Saturday in Perth, Australia.

The Bloodline is still the most powerful faction in WWE, but the group used to be even stronger. Jimmy Uso betrayed his brother last year at SummerSlam 2023 and did it once again during last night's main event. Jey Uso challenged Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship and had the match won before his twin interfered. He cost his brother the match and beat him down after the bell.

WWE shared a new video with Jimmy Uso today and he delivered a warning to his younger brother following the attack on RAW. He noted that he will always be Main Event Jey's older brother as seen in the Instagram post below.

"Hey listen, don't hate on me Uce. One message, loud and clear, no matter how big you get, I'm always your big brother," he said.

Former WWE writer reveals why The Bloodline never appealed to him

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently shared why the heel faction never captured his attention.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show in December 2023, the legend noted that The Usos have been around forever and are the cousins of Roman Reigns. He claimed Sami Zayn being the Honorary Uce lowered the bar for everyone and never felt the group was as over as everyone else thought it was.

"This is me. Bro, The Bloodline has never, ever, ever been over with me. Ever... I think a lot of it has to do with, first of all, The Usos have been around forever. It's not like they just introduced The Usos and they are cousins of Roman. They've been around forever... So there was nothing new there. Then to me, Sami Zayn. Sami Zayn in that role with Uce was just a joke. I am gonna relate it to the bar has been so freaking lowered that everybody thought this Bloodline was so over. I never ever, ever felt that way." [4:15 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Jey Uso has shared that wrestling his brother at WWE WrestleMania would be a dream match for him. Only time will tell if the The Usos will battle each other at WrestleMania 40 in April.

Did you enjoy the Intercontinental Championship match last night on WWE RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Lola Vice's red carpet outfit will make your jaw hit the floor. Click HERE