Triple H to bring back top WWE star after 378 days to win Andre the Giant Battle Royal? Exploring the possibility

WWE's biggest event of the year is around the corner, and Triple H is pulling out all the stops to make it a star-studded extravaganza. One of the biggest highlights of WrestleMania week remains the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. It takes place on the final episode of SmackDown before The Show of Shows.

Over the years, it has seen some big returns, and this year could be no different. Triple H could bring back WWE Superstar Omos on next week's episode of the blue brand after 378 days. The Nigerian Giant has been away from WWE TV since April 5, 2024, when he competed in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Although he failed to win the contest, the 30-year-old could make a shocking return and pull off a huge victory this year. The possibility of it happening is quite good, as Omos returning and winning the monumental battle royal will immediately put him in the spotlight. It will provide him with much-needed momentum and pave the way for his upcoming run on the main roster.

The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal is a perfect stage to rebuild The Nigerian Giant as a dominant force. The WWE Universe has also been clamoring to see his homecoming for quite some time. Therefore, the go-home edition of SmackDown for WrestleMania 41 serves as a golden opportunity for the Triple H-led creative to pull the trigger.

However, this is entirely speculation, as Omos' WWE status is currently unclear. It will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for the former RAW Tag Team Champion.

Triple H to put Omos in a major storyline after WrestleMania 41?

The post-WrestleMania season marks the beginning of fresh feuds and storylines on the roster. It is the time when NXT talents arrive on the main roster and big stars return. There is a good possibility that fans might see Omos getting involved in a major storyline after The Show of Shows.

There were speculations that The Nigerian Giant could join The Judgment Day as its new member. WWE has been teasing the arrival of a new member in the faction for the past few weeks. Given the recent tensions within the group, Omos could join forces with The Judgment Day as its enforcer.

If that does not happen, the Triple H-led creative could push the 30-year-old as a singles star on RAW or SmackDown by aligning him with a new manager. It will create a fresh dynamic and will also pave the way for some incredible feuds and storylines on the main roster.

However, this is nothing but speculation as of now, and it all depends on how WWE decides to plan things. With fans buzzing to see Omos back on television, it remains to be seen whether the company will bring him back.

