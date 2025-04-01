Triple H to bring back WWE legend after 53 months ahead of WrestleMania 41 title match? Potential explored

WrestleMania 41 is around the corner, and Triple H has stacked the card with some incredible matches. One of those is the World Heavyweight Championship match between Jey Uso and reigning champion Gunther. However, things might take an intriguing turn in this feud next week. The Game could bring back a prominent WWE legend to stir things up in this storyline.

Rikishi could make a thunderous return in the upcoming episode of RAW. His last WWE TV appearance came on November 22, 2020, at Survivor Series during The Undertaker's retirement presentation. The speculation arose after what happened in the latest episode of the red brand's show. The Ring General launched a merciless attack on Rikishi's son, Jimmy Uso, leaving Big Jim draped in blood.

The Austrian could deliver a cheeky promo next week while showing footage of his brutal attack on Jimmy. Just when he would be boasting, Rikishi could make a surprise return to confront him. The WWE legend could lambast Gunther for his actions and provoke him. Unable to stand the veteran, the Imperium leader could threaten and try to attack him in the ring.

However, Jey Uso's theme song could echo in the arena, and he could come out from backstage to aid his father. The YEET Master could storm into the ring, looking to seek revenge for what happened with Jimmy Uso. Such an angle could add more layers to this heated feud ahead of The Showcase of The Immortals.

However, this is entirely speculation, and only time will tell what happens. It will be interesting to see how Triple H plans the next chapter of this deeply personal rivalry between Jey and Gunther, especially after what happened on RAW this week.

Triple H to make Jey Uso the new World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 41?

There is no doubt that Jey Uso is facing the biggest challenge of his career in the form of Gunther. The latter has been an absolute wrecking machine on RAW. It is safe to say that Jey has been an underdog in this feud. However, Triple H may have some massive plans for him in Las Vegas.

There is a good possibility that The YEET Master may defeat The Ring General at The Show of Shows. The way Triple H has crafted this story, it has become a fight for redemption for Main Event Jey. More than that, it is shown as the story of an underdog looking to achieve the unthinkable.

Although there has been immense criticism surrounding this match, the majority of fans have been rallying behind Jey Uso. If he ends up suffering yet another setback, and that too at a stage like WrestleMania, it can deal a crushing blow to his pride and momentum.

Therefore, Triple H could be planning an emotional payoff for this storyline. The YEET Movement will likely prevail in Vegas. However, this is just conjecture at this point.

