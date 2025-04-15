Triple H to bring back WWE star to replace Dominik Mysterio in his Wrestlemania 41 match? Potential last-minute decision explored

Triple H and his creative team are just a few steps away from WrestleMania 41, as the final episode of WWE RAW before WrestleMania has concluded. This week's edition of the red brand ended with Seth Rollins delivering a curb stomp to both Roman Reigns and CM Punk. In addition to this Triple Threat rivalry, the Intercontinental Championship Fatal Four-Way match at WrestleMania promises to be an exciting showdown.
Bron Breakker is scheduled to defend his title against Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Penta in a Fatal Four-Way match. Amid this, there is a chance that Triple H might consider bringing Sheamus back to WWE to replace Dominik Mysterio in the IC Title match as part of a last-minute decision.
The rationale behind this decision may stem from the understanding that having two members of Judgment Day in the exact match could result in an unfair advantage. Both members could utilize their numbers to overpower Breakker and Penta, ultimately ensuring one emerges as the victor. To maintain fairness for all contenders, the Chief Content Officer might decide to remove one of the Judgment Day members from the match.
Following this decision, Finn Balor could force Dirty Dominik to step down from the match, leading to the replacement of the former NXT North American Champion. The Celtic Warrior, one of the most decorated stars in WWE, has competed in major matches at past Mania's. This makes Sheamus's inclusion particularly fitting, especially since the veteran has yet to win the Intercontinental Championship in the Stamford-based promotion.
Furthermore, Finn Balor's pressure on Dominik to potentially withdraw from the match led to significant consequences. It will ultimately result in Dominik betraying the former Universal Champion during the title bout. Though this scenario is speculative, it brings an interesting twist to Shows of the Shows.
Triple H made a surprise revelation ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41
Triple H recently appeared on the High Performance podcast, providing insightful answers to different matters. He discussed Cody Rhodes facing online backlash and reflected on John Cena's unexpected heel turn and how it was executed.
In addition, the game made a surprising announcement regarding his in-ring future. Triple H shared the good news with fans, stating that his heart and overall health are 100%. Despite this, the Chief Content Officer has no desire to continue wrestling in the ring.
"I've said this a bunch. Short of the health scare, because my health is great. My heart is 100% and I'm healthy, and I do everything I want to do, except wrestle, which I don't want to do anymore anyway," The Game said.
Despite being out of the squared circle, Triple H continues to entertain the WWE Universe with his storytelling execution in the company.