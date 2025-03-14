Triple H to bring current WWE champion to SmackDown for the first time ever this week? Exploring the possibility

The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown will kick off the European Tour of the Stamford-based promotion. This week's episode of the blue brand will emanate live from Olimpic Arena, Barcelona, Spain. So, with the show being held in Spain, this stems the chances of Triple H bringing current WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Axiom on SmackDown this week.

For those who might not know, Axiom (FKA, A-Kid) is a Spanish wrestler. Also, the star was recently spotted in Spain, making an appearance at Lucha Libre Rebelión. So, with Axiom already being present in Spain, this heightens the chances that Triple H will bring him to SmackDown for the first time.

An appearance from Axiom on the blue brand will allow WWE to gather a hometown reaction for him. Also, the company is known for pushing international stars whenever they appear on their home ground. So, it's probable that the 27-year-old star will be part of this week's edition of the blue brand.

The King of the Kings could book him in a major segment or a quick match against a main roster talent. This could be a significant way for the NXT star to make his first impression on the main roster in front of the live crowd. As of now, there is nothing confirmed yet regarding the presence of Axiom on the show. We just have to wait for a few more hours to witness SmackDown live from Spain.

Triple H might be punishing a major WWE star ahead of WrestleMania 41, said veteran

Triple H is the Chief Content Officer in WWE and has the creative control on the storyline. Ahead of WrestleMania 41, one of the recent surprise moments was the Women's World Championship changing hands as IYO SKY dethroned Rhea Ripley to become the Champion.

Also, during WWE RAW on Netflix this week, The Eradicator confronted Bianca Belair with having IYO part of that segment, too. However, things got heated between Belair and Ripley, and both of them started ignoring the newly crowned champion. In frustration, SKY executed a tight slap on the face of both stars.

Recently, Vince Russo has shared his reaction on the entire ongoing situation of the Mami and stated that he believes that The Game's creative team is punishing the former Judgment Day member. This could be due to Rhea potentially being on the wrong side of someone backstage or against a creative idea, which leads to these consequences.

As of now, Rhea is expected to get added to the IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair WrestleMania match and make it a triple-threat for The Showcase of Immortals.

