Triple H to cancel the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony? Exploring the chances

By Thomas Crack
Modified Jan 15, 2025 15:59 GMT
Who will be inducted into the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame? (Photo Credit:WWE.com)
Triple H is a WWE Hall of Famer (Photo Credits: WWE.com)

One of the big events that WWE Universe looks forward to every year is the Hall of Fame. Fans and stars alike come together to honor the legends of the past.

Whilst fans still respect all those who get inducted, the ceremony as a whole has seemingly lost some of its spark in recent years, with a small minority in fear of the show's future. The HOF tends to take place immediately following the final SmackDown before WrestleMania, with many tired fans looking to leave the arena.

According to a recent report from WrestleVotes via a Backstage Pass Q&A, Triple H and the rest of the company's higher-ups may be considering a different look to the event, considering how last year's ceremony went:

"They were not happy with how everything happened last year in Philadelphia… in terms of the size of the crowd that was left even a half hour through. Once Paul Heyman was done speaking last year the majority of the crowd left and WWE was not thrilled with that. I talked to a source that said they couldn't really blame them because the headliner went first." WrestleVotes added: "WWE was not thrilled with that so I don't think they want to do that again. So I know they're trying to come up with different ways to present everything."
Pro wrestling fans certainly want to honor those who paved the way in the most respectable way possible, therefore any alteration that looks to do that will surely be welcomed.

Some reports even stated that the company might cancel the Hall of Fame as a whole this year. But looking at how important the tradition is to the WWE and the fans, the chances of that happening are very slim.

Current champion praises Triple H's booking of WWE's women

Since taking over as head of creative Triple H has received many plaudits from stars and veterans alike.

During a recent interview on The Sports Agent, the current Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green stated that The Game has made the female stars feel equal to their male colleagues:

"Triple H makes women, specifically, feel absolutely equal to men. We're out there main eventing WrestleMania, something unfortunately the previous era didn't get to experience, but they did set the table for us. Now, we're sitting and enjoying these amazing meals, and I couldn't be happier."

More history was made in World Wrestling Entertainment's Women's division this week after Irish star Lyra Valkyria defeated Dakota Kai to become the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion.

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
