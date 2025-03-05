Triple H to cancel 9-time WWE champion’s return amid online hate ahead of WrestleMania 41? Exploring the chances

Triple H is guaranteeing that WrestleMania 41 has the strongest feasible buildup, leaving no room for a weak storyline. He has already executed one of the most shocking moves in WWE history by turning John Cena into a villain and pairing him with The Rock. Amid this, there are growing chances of a potential return for nine-time WWE champion Becky Lynch.

Speculation increased after CM Punk mentioned Lynch in his promo on RAW, warning her husband before threatening to put him in a wheelchair. Following this, Becky responded on Twitter/X with a controversial comment about Punk and Roxanne Perez, pointing out how their gear matched at Elimination Chamber.

She pointed out that she wasn’t the one who needed to "come get her man." However, this tweet sparked backlash online, attracting criticism from the WWE Universe. As a result, Lynch deleted the post, and it is no longer available online. Due to the controversy, there is a chance that Triple H might reconsider her return to WWE.

Triple H likely wants Becky’s comeback to be well-received rather than clouded by negativity. If WWE had plans for her return during WrestleMania season, they might postpone it until the controversy dies down.

Ultimately, it remains to be seen what Triple H has in store for Becky Lynch and when the Irish star will make her long-awaited return.

Triple H might incorporate Becky Lynch in a major storyline besides CM Punk

Not only does Triple H have the opportunity to prepare a compelling storyline between the Second City Saint and Becky Lynch, but he can also incorporate Becky into the major feud involving The Rock and John Cena. The Irish star previously worked alongside both veterans during the SmackDown on Fox era and shared a strong on-screen bond with them.

This good bond existed despite her character leaning more toward a tweener role at the time. There is speculation that The Rock may add a third member alongside John Cena, and Becky Lynch could be a potential candidate. This scenario could unfold with Lynch returning as a heel and aligning herself with the Final Boss as his newest ally.

Given the backlash she is currently facing online, a heel turn could be the best direction for her WWE comeback. The feud between The Rock and John Cena is one of the biggest storylines in years.

If Lynch joins this angle, it would be a far better move for her than returning solely to the women's division to compete for the Women's World title.

