Triple H to cancel major title match at Royal Rumble 2024? Exploring the possibility

Triple H and WWE have started curating the Royal Rumble 2024 match card. Several superstars have been announced for the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches, along with two championship matches.

Roman Reigns will put the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight in a Fatal 4-Way. Logan Paul will face the US Title #1 Contender Tournament winner, Kevin Owens, for his United States Championship.

Speaking of The Maverick vs. KO, Logan Paul might try to find a way to have the match canceled. It’s well-known that Kevin Owens is a dangerous man to be in the ring with. If he wants to annihilate The Maverick, there’s no stopping him. In fact, KO proved the same when he punched Paul and gave him a black eye. The United States Champion can threaten to quit the company by saying that it's an unsafe work environment while accusing KO of being unhinged.

It’ll be a believable scenario, considering how Logan Paul is selling the punch. He’s showing the black eye whenever necessary and ensuring it’s noticeable in photographs to keep the fans engaged in the United States Championship storyline.

Triple H might not cancel the match altogether, but he can warn Kevin Owens not to repeat his actions.

Fans are divided over recent booking by Triple H

In the latest developments, Jinder Mahal returned to RAW on Day 1. He was confronted by The Rock and was squashed after being buried on the mic.

On the latest episode of RAW, The Modern Day Maharaja interrupted Seth Rollins. The confrontation led to physical assault and finally resulted in a title match between the duo for the coming week’s red show.

Fans took to social media to react to the news, claiming that a title shot for Jinder Mahal doesn’t make any sense at this point. In fact, some tweets insinuated that Triple H was making creative decisions just the way Vince McMahon did.

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think Jinder Mahal deserves a World Title shot on RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

