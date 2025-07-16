Triple H to cancel major WWE SummerSlam match on Randy Orton’s request at the last minute? Exploring the possibility

WWE SummerSlam is on the horizon, and the current match card looks stacked, with some of the biggest matches possible with the current roster. The premium live event is set to feature some of the biggest names in the industry, and a massive addition to the list of names set to appear is Jelly Roll.

Ad

The music sensation appeared last week on SmackDown, where he was disrespected by Logan Paul. Randy Orton then came out to share some harsh words with Paul before he was ambushed and hit by a massive Claymore by Drew McIntyre.

McIntyre and Orton collided in a singles match at Saturday Night’s Main Event, with Jelly Roll and Logan Paul at ringside supporting their friends. However, right after the match ended, chaos broke out, with The Scottish Warrior delivering a Claymore to Jelly Roll, making instant headlines.

Ad

Trending

Ad

With the situation seemingly quite heated now, Nick Aldis confirmed a tag team match featuring Randy Orton and Jelly Roll against Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre at WWE SummerSlam 2025. While the match is now set, The Viper could request Triple H to cancel the bout, after seeing Jelly Roll's condition after being hit by a Claymore.

While Jelly Roll has reportedly been training for an in-ring debut for quite some time now, he is set to face two of the most dangerous and hard-hitting professionals in the Stamford-based company today. With that in mind, Triple H could agree to cancel the tag team match at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Ad

However, taking the storyline forward, Triple H could confirm a singles match between McIntyre and Orton, with a stipulation added for the premium live event that could see the musical sensation be involved, but just not in a bout in the ring. This could add more intrigue to the storyline and keep Logan Paul and Jelly Roll engaged for the future.

However, this is just speculation for now, and time will tell what WWE has in store for the stars next.

Ad

WWE veteran has one problem with Randy Orton’s storyline against Drew McIntyre

While the fans have been enjoying the massive feud between Orton and McIntyre ahead of WWE SummerSlam, veteran writer Vince Russo pointed out a problem in the storyline during a recent episode of BroDown. The veteran stated that while the feud was great, he had problems with it from a writer’s perspective.

Ad

"I'm always going to look at everything from a writer's perspective. I just would have had more of a setup, that's all. I didn't have problems with the in-ring, nobody's role. I didn't have a problem with any of that. But if you know you're going to have Jelly Roll, then set the table for Jelly Roll. Tell a story, because I guarantee you, we're gonna go from tomorrow's show [SNME] and Jelly Roll's going to wrestle on SummerSlam. (...) We're midway through July, and the dude's going to have a match in August. No, man, you've got to set the table. You've got to tell these stories, but everything is like boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, because we got no content," Russo said. [From 41:41 onwards]

Ad

With the tag team match all set for now, fans will have to wait and witness what WWE has in store for the storyline next.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More