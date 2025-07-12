“I didn’t have problems with the in-ring” - WWE veteran has one issue with Jelly Roll and Randy Orton’s potential team at SummerSlam (Exclusive)

Grammy Award nominee and long-term WWE fan Jelly Roll made an appearance at this week's episode of SmackDown. The musician was treating the fans to a live performance of his hit song 'Liar' on the show before he was interrupted by YouTuber-turned-wrestler Logan Paul.
Paul started getting physical with Jelly Roll before he was saved by Randy Orton, who had his issues with Paul in the past. WWE veteran Vince Russo pointed out one issue that he had with the potential pairing of Orton and Roll.
Speaking about the segment on the latest episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Russo said that he would've preferred more of a setup for this segment. Being a former WWE writer, he said that he views all segments from a writer's perspective, so that was the only problem he had.
I'm always going to look at everything from a writer's perspective. I just would have had more of a setup, that's all. I didn't have problems with the in-ring, nobody's role. I didn't have a problem with any of that. But if you know you're going to have Jelly Roll, then set the table for Jelly Roll. Tell a story because I guarantee you, we're gonna go from tomorrow's show [SNME] and Jelly Roll's going to wrestle on SummerSlam. We're midway through July, and the dude's going to have a match in August. You've got to set the table. You've got to tell these stories, but everything is like boom, boom, boom, because we got no content," Russo said. [From 41:41 onwards]
The 40-year-old country music artist later confirmed on the show that he will be in Randy Orton's corner during his match against Drew McIntyre at SNME. Rumors are circulating that Jelly Roll is gearing up to make his in-ring debut at WWE SummerSlam, and he could potentially team up with The Legend Killer.
