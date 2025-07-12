“I didn’t have problems with the in-ring” - WWE veteran has one issue with Jelly Roll and Randy Orton’s potential team at SummerSlam (Exclusive)

Grammy Award nominee and long-term WWE fan Jelly Roll made an appearance at this week's episode of SmackDown. The musician was treating the fans to a live performance of his hit song 'Liar' on the show before he was interrupted by YouTuber-turned-wrestler Logan Paul.

Ad

Paul started getting physical with Jelly Roll before he was saved by Randy Orton, who had his issues with Paul in the past. WWE veteran Vince Russo pointed out one issue that he had with the potential pairing of Orton and Roll.

Speaking about the segment on the latest episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Russo said that he would've preferred more of a setup for this segment. Being a former WWE writer, he said that he views all segments from a writer's perspective, so that was the only problem he had.

Ad

Trending

I'm always going to look at everything from a writer's perspective. I just would have had more of a setup, that's all. I didn't have problems with the in-ring, nobody's role. I didn't have a problem with any of that. But if you know you're going to have Jelly Roll, then set the table for Jelly Roll. Tell a story because I guarantee you, we're gonna go from tomorrow's show [SNME] and Jelly Roll's going to wrestle on SummerSlam. We're midway through July, and the dude's going to have a match in August. You've got to set the table. You've got to tell these stories, but everything is like boom, boom, boom, because we got no content," Russo said. [From 41:41 onwards]

Ad

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

Ad

The 40-year-old country music artist later confirmed on the show that he will be in Randy Orton's corner during his match against Drew McIntyre at SNME. Rumors are circulating that Jelly Roll is gearing up to make his in-ring debut at WWE SummerSlam, and he could potentially team up with The Legend Killer.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Faiz Ahmed Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.



Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.



When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.



When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation. Know More

Big name returning at Evolution? More details HERE