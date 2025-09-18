Triple H to cancel Wrestlepalooza match due to Randy Orton’s actions on WWE SmackDown? Exploring last-minute possibility

This week’s WWE SmackDown is set to have some massive repercussions for Wrestlepalooza, and fans have been waiting for the action to unfold at the PLE. The blue brand has been quite a source of chaos over the past few weeks, and this week’s episode is expected to be worse.

Among the matches confirmed for the PLE, Drew McIntyre vs Cody Rhodes has also been made official after the latter made his return to the company last week while the Scottish Warrior was trying to end Randy Orton’s career. Rhodes was confirmed to be at Wrestlepalooza, but fans didn’t expect him to be a part of the match card until Saturday.

While the match has been confirmed, it is possible that Triple H is forced to cancel the battle and modify the match for a future event. Drew McIntyre has been in a feud with Randy Orton for quite some time now, and fans have been waiting for their feud to involve Cody Rhodes to make things more interesting.

However, Orton was not involved in the match booked between Rhodes and McIntyre at Wrestlepalooza. With the Viper ignored for the match, a furious Randy Orton could strike against Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes, which could potentially force Triple H to cancel the match for the PLE.

Further, heading into Crown Jewel, the company could book a triple threat match between these three stars with the Undisputed WWE title on the line. A potential move like this could finally give fans what they want and book the perfect match that the company had been building the feud for.

WWE veteran wants Cody Rhodes to win at Wrestlepalooza

With a massive battle for Wrestlepalooza confirmed, fans have now been waiting for Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre to throw hands at each other. While the match is way more than just the Undisputed WWE Championship involved, the storyline has been phenomenal, and the title’s involvement has acted like a cherry on top.

Addressing the match between Rhodes and McIntyre during a recent edition of UnSKripted, WWE veteran Bill Apter stated that the American Nightmare should pick up a victory against the Scottish Warrior at the PLE.

"I got Cody Rhodes, and I'll tell you why. Drew McIntyre can get beaten every match, every time, and he comes back just as heelish, just as great, and it doesn't matter if he loses. He is still Drew McIntyre. But they're gonna, Cody has gotta be put over."

With a lot of possibilities set in the storyline ahead of the premium live event, fans will have to wait and see what the company has in store for the stars next.

