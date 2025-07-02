Triple H to cancel WWE Hall of Famer’s in-ring return due to recent unfortunate incident? Chances explored

A WWE Hall of Famer's in-ring return might be in jeopardy at the Evolution 2 Premium Live Event, as WWE CCO Triple H could cancel it due to an unfortunate incident. The superstar is Nikki Bella, and the reason her in-ring return might be cancelled is that her supposed opponent, Liv Morgan, has been ruled out of action due to a shoulder injury. Morgan, unfortunately, sustained the injury during her match with Kairi Sane on the June 16, 2025, edition of RAW.

The Hall of Famer made her WWE return after a surprise appearance at the 2025 Royal Rumble in June on RAW in her home state of Arizona. She was confronted by Liv Morgan, and by the end of the segment, The Miracle Kid had attacked Nikki with an ObLIVion. Nikki Bella was supposed to take revenge on Liv by attacking her during the match with Kairi Sane.

It was reported by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio that the former Divas Champion was backstage during the June 16 edition of RAW. She was about to come out to take on Liv Morgan, but Liv got injured before that. She could not even complete the match, and Kairi Sane was declared the winner.

Since Morgan has been ruled out of action for weeks and will miss Evolution 2, Nikki Bella's in-ring return could also be cancelled. Although the two-time WWE Divas Champion is there on the official poster of the show, which was shared by Triple H recently, she could still miss out on the show in case there's no opponent for her.

Earlier, it was rumored that Nikki Bella's sister, Brie Bella, would also return before Evolution 2 to challenge Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. However, the 31-year-old superstar's injury has put a hold on all the plans.

Nikki had returned at the Royal Rumble this year, entering the match at no. 30. She was eliminated by Nia Jax. After the Rumble, there were rumors that the Hall of Famer could also be in a match at WrestleMania 41, but that didn't happen.

Evolution 2 PLE was supposed to be the event where The Bella Twins were expected to return in-ring action, but now it seems such plans would be pushed further.

It remains to be seen how Triple H works out on Nikki Bella and Brie Bella's potential segment at Evolution 2 PLE, and if these two superstars will be added to the Battle Royal match.

Roxanne Perez replaces Liv Morgan as WWE Women's Tag Team Champion

The Judgment Day has found a replacement for Liv Morgan, and it's Roxanne Perez, the latest member of the faction who was brought in by Finn Balor, who holds the tag title now. The Prince had a word with RAW General Manager Adam Pearce and SmackDown GM Nick Aldis on RAW this week about having Roxanne hold the gold in place of Liv.

However, both managers declared that to prove her worth as a champion, Roxanne Perez and Raquel will have to defend their titles at Evolution 2 against a team from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT.

It remains to be seen who these teams will be and whether they will be able to snatch the titles from The Prodigy and Big Mami Cool at the Evolution 2 PLE.

