Triple H to change everything in WWE completely with major return announcement at Crown Jewel? Exploring big twist

Triple H already shook up WWE as we know it last month when he announced that there would be separate General Managers for WWE RAW and SmackDown. Since then, there has been some tension between the two brands, with Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis far from comfortable in each others' presence. With the building tension, it may be time that Triple H brings back a top star - Stephanie McMahon.

Heading into Crown Jewel, there's already tension between Pearce and Aldis, and this will only increase as they get closer to Survivor Series. At this time, while nothing has been announced, it seems that it will be RAW vs. SmackDown at the show.

With that being the case, if the two on-screen authority figures are going at each other, someone is needed to bring some form of control to the shows. Triple H is busy with the creative and actual running of the shows - so it's up to Stephanie McMahon to be that person.

She could be the intermediary between the two brands who can help bring some stability to the shows leading into Survivor Series. She could be of help even further, given that the two General Managers are far from being on best terms with each other.

She resigned earlier this year and has stayed away, but as was reported, Stephanie is still listed on the internal roster for WWE.

Triple H bringing Stephanie McMahon back would be a sign things have changed in WWE

When Vince McMahon came back earlier in the year, Stephanie McMahon announced that she was done with WWE now that her father was back and stepping back from the functioning of the company. She sent in her resignation with good grace, and seemed to be okay with going away.

However, it seemed that it was Mr. McMahon's return that led to her leaving.

Since the merger, things have apparently changed. Endeavor has put Triple H solely in charge of WWE creative, without Vince's interference. One of the biggest indications that something has changed backstage would be if Stephanie McMahon were to come back, and be a part of the company once again.

