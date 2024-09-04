Triple H to change Giulia's name after WWE NXT debut? Chances explored

Giulia recently made her long-awaited WWE NXT debut after signing with the Stamford-based promotion earlier this year. The star already has a following behind her due to her time in Japan. Fortunately for her fans, the Japanese star wouldn't undergo much changes.

Giulia made her first WWE television appearance while in attendance at the 2024 Stand & Deliver event. The rumor mill also produced many reports stating that she had signed with the company and was finishing up in Japan. At No Mercy, she officially appeared as a superstar and teased a match with Roxanne Perez, which she followed through on this week's Tuesday show. While the fans may see some difference between the Giulia in Japan and the one in the Performance Center, her name will surely be the same.

Trending

Triple H won't be changing Giulia's ring name and has already filed a trademark for it following her WWE NXT debut. This followed a previous report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider which states that talents license their name to the promotion while under contract with the company, but the rights to their name or intellectual property will return to them if they leave World Wrestling Entertainment.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

On the latest NXT episode, Giulia and the Women's Championship had another stare-down, despite some distraction from Chelsea Green. The former NJPW star then challenged the champion for a title match when the brand debuts on The CW next month.

What reportedly transpired during Giulia's WWE NXT debut at No Mercy?

While many were already expecting the debut of the 30-year-old on the brand, some were still shocked when it happened. As it turns out, those in charge mainly kept the debut under wraps.

According to Corey Brennan of Fightful Select, the Stamford-based promotion rehearsed for Giulia's debut segment but stand-ins were used instead of the new star. It was also mentioned that a lot of people were kept in the dark and many didn't know she was present until after Roxanne Perez clashed with Jaida Parker this weekend.

Corey added that WWE has been planning for The Beautiful Madness vs Roxanne for a while and talents were excited about the star power added to the brand, especially in the women's division. Regarding her contract, it was reported that it is a long-term deal and her time in NXT will depend on how fast she adapts to the American TV style.

It remains to be seen what's next for the 30-year-old in WWE NXT.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback