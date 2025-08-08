Triple H to have Cody Rhodes lose the Undisputed WWE Championship on SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

Cody Rhodes battled John Cena in the main event of Night Two of SummerSlam 2025 in a Street Fight for the latter's Undisputed WWE Championship. The veterans gave the match their best, with an incredible display of action. Ultimately, the bout ended with Cody securing a pinfall victory over The Franchise player to regain the title.

Ad

The American Nightmare has been on a mission to reclaim the Undisputed WWE Championship since losing it to John Cena at WrestleMania 41. Having achieved this goal, Triple H might now have him lose the title on this week's episode of SmackDown in a shocking twist.

After the high-stakes main event in New Jersey, Cody Rodes and the now-former Undisputed WWE Champion shared some heartfelt moments in the ring, before Cody left The Cenation Leader to reconcile with fans. It was then that Brock Lesnar made his long-awaited return and delivered a massive F-5 to the Never Seen 17, closing the show with him standing tall over a fallen Cena.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

However, in a massive turn of events on the upcoming episode of the blue brand, The Beast Incarnate might challenge The American Nightmare for his title in the show's main event. Seth Rollins has already defended his World Heavyweight Championship on this week's episode of RAW against LA Knight, and there is a possibility that The Game might have Cody defend his Undisputed WWE Championship on this week's Friday Night Show against Lesnar.

Ad

If this happens, in a shocking twist, Triple H and his creative team could book Brock Lesnar for the win and have him dethrone Cody Rhodes. That said, this angle is speculative, and nothing has been officially confirmed.

Triple H to schedule a Triple Threat match for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Clash in Paris?

If the above scenario plays out, Triple H might schedule a rematch between Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Clash in Paris on August 31.

Ad

However, while the feud between Lesnar and John Cena could intensify on SmackDown after the latter got attacked by The Beast Incarnate at The Biggest Party of the Summer, Cena might return to being a heel and also attack The American Nightmare. Interestingly, this would balance the feud among the trio and set up a Triple Threat match for the title instead, at the forthcoming premium live event.

However, it should be noted that the proposed angle is hypothetical and based on speculation. Nothing has been officially confirmed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bethel Benjamin Bethel is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor's degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He has also attended a virtual school where he was certified in Effective Communication in English. His grasp of the language and his utmost dedication to researching and verifying information help him ensure he is unbiased, practical, and nonjudgmental as he writes about the world of pro wrestling.



When he looks back at how he got hooked onto WWE, Bethel particularly recalls WrestleMania 30 in 2014. Here, he saw and became an avid supporter of Roman Reigns for his courage and boldness. However, his all-time favorite is WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin because of his rebellious ways and how he would thumb his nose at authority.



All of this has led Bethel to work for multiple institutions. He quickly learns the content guidelines and completes his and the company's targets effortlessly. One of the highlights of his career was covering WrestleMania 41 in 2025.



When Bethel is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to indulge in reading and singing. Know More