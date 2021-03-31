Triple H comments on NXT moving to Tuesday nights

For quite a while there had been reports circulating that NXT was due to jump ship from their usual Wednesday night slot to Tuesdays. The move, which would effectively end the Wednesday night war between NXT and AEW, was recently confirmed by WWE.

Triple H, who is the founder and executive producer of NXT, recently commented positively on the situation, saying:

“We now feel like we’re in a good place where we can move that consistent fanbase over to Tuesdays. We believe they’ll follow us. That way we can grow the brand more given the lead in from ‘Raw,’ which we’ve seen in the past.”

— Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) March 30, 2021

The move to Tuesday nights for NXT will begin the week after WrestleMania 37. Before this, NXT will also get their first-ever two-night takeover. NXT TakeOver Stand & Deliver will take place on Wednesday 7th and Thursday 8th of April, ending just two days before WrestleMania 37 kicks off.

It is not yet known whether NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver will have an audience present. Recent NXT events have taken place in the Capitol Wrestling Center, with a mix of an audience on screens and limited people in person, standing behind perpex screens.

Multiple titles will be on the line at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

So far eight matches have been announced for NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. The first night will be headlined by Io Shirai and Raquel Gonzalez, as the two battle it out for the NXT Women's Championship.

Also on night one, MSK, Grizzled Young Veterans and Legado Del Fantasma will go head-to-head for the tag team championships, and WALTER will defend the UK title against Tommaso Ciampa.

Finn Balor and Karrion Kross' NXT Championship match will co-headline night two alongside Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly. Johnny Gargano will take on the winner of night one's gauntlet eliminator match with the North American Championship on the line.

Jordan Devlin and Santos Escobar will have a ladder match to determine the true NXT Cruiserweight Champion.