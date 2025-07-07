Triple H to controversially have one of his top champions lose his title at WWE SummerSlam? Exploring the possibility

WWE is set to host its first-ever two-night SummerSlam, and Triple H has a huge challenge to make it a successful event. For the past few months, fans have been complaining that the product has lost its spark. Therefore, The Game might need to make some bold decisions to create buzz around the spectacle, and one of them could include a controversial decision.

Fans have been speculating that WWE could make Solo Sikoa lose his United States Title to Jacob Fatu at SummerSlam. This theory caught fire after The Samoan Werewolf pinned the champion on SmackDown last week. Typically in WWE, it is considered an indication that the champion will soon drop his title. Therefore, fans think Sikoa might be on the verge of losing his gold.

While it is an intriguing possibility, the chances of it happening are very low. Solo Sikoa won the United States Championship at Night of Champions last month. It was his first singles title win on the main roster, something that fans were clamoring to see for a long time. If Triple H takes the title from him at an early stage, like SummerSlam, it may elicit a negative reaction from fans.

There could be a huge controversy regarding his booking. Moreover, WWE recently reinforced Sikoa's faction by introducing Talla Tonga and by bringing back Tonga Loa. It indicates that the company has some major plans for the 32-year-old. However, booking him to lose his title within no time would hurt his momentum, potentially leading to a downfall on SmackDown.

Given the potential consequences, Triple H might not make such a controversial decision at SummerSlam, as WWE has already been under criticism lately regarding the ongoing product. That said, it is just speculation.

Triple H to book Solo Sikoa in a tag team match at SummerSlam?

Solo Sikoa has once again resurrected his faction on SmackDown. After bringing in JC Mateo and ousting Jacob Fatu, he recruited Talla Tonga and welcomed back Tonga Loa to his group. With such massive progression in the past few weeks, Triple H might book Sikoa and his faction in a tag team match at SummerSlam 2025.

The Street Champion and Co. could face Jacob Fatu and a group led by the latter, which might include Jimmy Uso and others. Big Jim has been showing quite a camaraderie with Fatu lately, and he is also at odds with Sikoa's faction. Hence, Triple H might involve him in the mix, leading to a blockbuster tag team match at SummerSlam.

A singles title match may feel boring, considering the current character of Solo Sikoa. In a multi-person tag team match, The Street Champion of the Island could easily flaunt his comic timing while keeping up with the pace of the overall contest. Therefore, there is a high possibility for a multi-person tag team match at The Biggest Party of the SummerSlam. But it is currently mere speculation.

