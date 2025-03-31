Triple H to create a new tag team on WWE RAW & give them a title match at WrestleMania 41? Possibility explored

Triple H is leaving no stone unturned to make WrestleMania 41 a star-studded extravaganza. However, the spectacle is just two weeks away, and several superstars are wandering directionless on the roster. As a result, The Game might form a new tag team on RAW and put them in a major title match at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Ad

Bayley and Lyra Valkyria could join forces to form a tag team on RAW. Last week, Lyra faced a two-on-one situation against the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. But just when things looked bad, The Role Model rushed in to make the save, dropping a major hint of their potential alliance.

There is a high possibility that Triple H could pit Valkyria and Bayley against Morgan and Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 41. Despite being the Women's Intercontinental Champion, Valkyria is not involved in any significant storylines. So, this match could be the perfect way to give her the spotlight at The Show of Shows.

Ad

Trending

Moreover, Morgan and Rodriguez have been wandering aimlessly on the roster since winning the tag team titles. Despite having a successful year in 2024, The Miracle Kid is also at risk of missing out on 'Mania. A feud with strong contenders like Bayley and Lyra Valkyria could be exactly what the champions currently need.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Although it is an intriguing prospect, it is mere speculation at the moment. Only time will tell what Triple H has in store for the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Triple H to make Lyra Valkyria a double champion at WrestleMania 41?

Lyra Valkyria has been shining on Monday Night RAW since her arrival on the main roster. After having a decent run in NXT, Triple H wasted no time in making her the first-ever Women's Intercontinental Champion. However, The Game could be preparing for another major milestone for her at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

If Valkyria and Bayley face Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez at The Show of Shows, there is a high possibility that the babyface duo could dethrone the Judgment Day members. That would mean Lyra could walk out of The Showcase of Immortals holding two championships. This would indeed be a huge milestone in her WWE career.

There is no doubt that WWE sees Lyra Valkyria as a future star. Therefore, such a historic milestone could solidify her place among the greats in the women's division. Such an angle would present the 28-year-old as a top star, pushing her to new heights.

Ad

Hence, Triple H has a huge opportunity to change the trajectory of the former NXT Women's Champion. However, it all depends on what the WWE CCO has in store for Lyra Valkyria at this year's WrestleMania.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback