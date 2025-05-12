Triple H to crown 53-year-old star as Money in the Bank winner because of a major reason? Chances explored

After WWE Backlash 2025, the Stamford-based promotion is heading towards Saturday Night's Main Event and Money in the Bank 2025 next. Every year, the MITB witnesses its traditional ladder match for both the Men's & Women's divisions.

The winner of the respective matches will earn a briefcase, which he or she can cash in anytime in one year on any title of their choosing. This year, the Men's MITB ladder match will be interesting to witness as John Cena and Jey Uso are the current world champions.

In a surprise twist, Triple H may crown 53-year-old star R-Truth as the winner of the Men's MITB Ladder Match. The rationale behind this unexpected decision could be the recent developments between R-Truth and The Franchise Player. At Backlash, when Randy Orton was about to Punt Kick Cena, Truth interfered, leading to The Cenation Leader taking advantage of the distraction.

Eventually, Cena walked out as the winner and retained his gold. Also, during the post-show press conference, the veteran came out to congratulate the 17-time world champion and celebrate his title defense. However, in response to fan criticism that Truth repeated, John Cena put him through a table with an AA.

It's important to note that Triple H has used the former 24/7 Champion during the build of Orton and Cena for Backlash. So, after what happened at the premium live event, it subtly hints that WWE has bigger plans for Truth rather than being a mere filler in John Cena's retirement tour.

One of the potential outcomes could be that the former Awesome Truth member emerges as the winner of the MITB ladder match in a cliffhanger manner. The Chief Content Officer may push this decision so that R-Truth can cash in on his childhood hero in the coming days.

However, even if this scenario unfolds, it's highly unlikely that the 53-year-old star will dethrone The Franchise Player as the Undisputed WWE Champion. This could only be done to solidify the villainous turn of the veteran.

What does Triple H think about the latest WWE debut?

At Backlash, the WWE Universe witnessed a massive debut in the sports entertainment juggernaut. This came after Jeff Cobb made his debut and aided Jacob Fatu to retain his United States Championship.

The Samoan Werewolf was surprised to see Jeff in the Stamford-based promotion. Following the debut, Triple H took to X and posted a message for the fans that if they didn't know who Jeff Cobb was, they would soon.

"If you don’t know...you will! @RealJeffCobb is here! #WWEBacklash."

It will be intriguing to see how Triple H's creative leadership will move forward following the latest PLE.

