Triple H to crown fan favourite WWE star as World Heavyweight Champion instead of CM Punk? Exploring the possibility 

Following the recent episode of WWE RAW, the future of the World Heavyweight Championship is uncertain. CM Punk became the number one contender by beating LA Knight and Jey Uso in a Triple Threat Match. However, the post-match development sent everyone into a frenzy, as Seth Rollins was betrayed by his stablemates.

The Visionary was reportedly injured during his match against Cody Rhodes at WWE Crown Jewel and is likely headed for surgery. If Rollins is out of action for a while, what happens to the World Heavyweight Championship? Who will face CM Punk? Well, this unfortunate situation has presented an opportunity for Triple H to crown a fan favorite WWE Superstar as champion.

The name in question is LA Knight. The Megastar is on a quest to win his first world title in WWE. However, despite receiving numerous opportunities, Knight has yet to win the big one. While his booking has certainly been questionable at times, circumstances haven't exactly worked in the 42-year-old's favor either.

Interestingly, Knight and Punk have been at odds recently, with The Second City Saint mocking The Megastar for never winning a world title. If the World Heavyweight Championship is vacated, CM Punk will be left without a champion to challenge. If that is the case, it would be poetic if LA Knight stepped up as Punk's opponent and eventually won the title.

The Triple H-led creative team could book another number one contender's match, where Knight could emerge victorious. The former United States Champion could go on to face The Best in the World, possibly at the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event, and walk away as the new World Heavyweight Champion.

That said, while it could be exciting, this scenario is only speculative at this point.

Triple H makes major CM Punk announcement following WWE RAW

CM Punk became the number one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of this week's RAW. The Second City Saint will now have an opportunity to regain the title after having a (very) short-lived reign at SummerSlam Night One.

Following this week's flagship show, Triple H made a major announcement regarding Punk. The Game took to social media and posted the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event's poster featuring CM Punk, stating that The Best in the World has something to prove.

"#SNME heads to Salt Lake City November 1st…and @cmpunk has something to prove. 7pm ET / 4pm PT on @peacock," Triple H wrote.

It will be interesting to see how the Triple H-led creative team deals with Rollins' untimely injury and its implications for Punk's title shot.

