Triple H to disband major WWE championship after what happened on Monday Night RAW? Chances explored

Triple H has been doing an incredible job as WWE's creative head following WrestleMania 41. He has been making some big decisions from time to time to shake things up. Rumors have now been swirling that The Game may disband a major championship soon. The title in question is the Women's Tag Team Championship.

The speculation arose after what happened this week on RAW. Liv Morgan is currently on a hiatus to film a Hollywood movie. Her tag team partner, Raquel Rodriguez, was expected to represent the title in her absence. However, Big Mami Cool was seen without the championship on RAW, sparking speculation that WWE could be quietly planning to discard the title.

Well, the chances of Triple H disbanding the Women's Tag Team Championship are extremely low. According to WrestleVotes, the company has no plans to take the gold away from Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez despite The Miracle Kid's absence. But the report also stated that the title will not be defended until Morgan returns.

It is safe to say that the creative team perhaps does not want to put the spotlight on that championship for now. For a long period, the Women's Tag Team Title has been a subject of criticism among fans. Often referred to as "cursed," the title gained a bad reputation due to the string of injuries suffered by many of its holders over the years.

Triple H to give Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez a long title reign?

WWE may have some big plans for Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez as the Women's Tag Team Champions, especially because the company has decided not to strip them of the title during Morgan's absence. Triple H could be mapping out an impressive route for the two stars this summer that could solidify Liv and Raquel as historic champions.

There is a high possibility that WWE may give The Judgment Day members a long title reign. For years, the Women's Tag Team Title has been an infamous championship with a bad reputation. By giving a lengthy championship reign to a formidable duo, the creative team could easily restore the prestige of the title.

Additionally, Liv Morgan will appear at several Hollywood promotional events in the coming months. If she carries a WWE championship on her shoulder during these appearances, it will serve as a smart marketing idea. The Stamford-based promotion often capitalizes on such opportunities.

The Women's Tag Team Title resting on the shoulder of a rising mainstream icon like Morgan could look more relevant than ever. Only time will tell how the Triple H-led creative team crafts Liv and Raquel's run as champions.

