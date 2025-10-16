Triple H to ditch CM Punk and put the World Heavyweight Title on former champion? Exploring possibility 

It appeared that CM Punk had finally gotten his one-on-one match against Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. In the main event of this week's episode of RAW, Punk defeated Jey Uso and LA Knight in a Triple Threat match to earn another shot at the World Heavyweight Title.

After the bout, The Vision came out and took out the tired babyfaces, before Bron Breakker shockingly turned on Seth Rollins. Things didn't end there, as he coaxed Bronson Reed into doing the same. Given this situation, Paul Heyman was left with no choice but to side with the deadly duo and raise their hands in victory to close the show.

While many now believe that the shocking main event angle would finally allow CM Punk to become the next champion, Triple H might ditch Punk and put the World Heavyweight Championship on Jey Uso instead in a shocking twist.

The YEET Master has lately been on a mission to regain the World Heavyweight Title since dropping it back to Gunther on RAW after Money in the Bank. Following recent setbacks and several unsuccessful attempts to capture the gold, The Game could still have Main Event Jey lift the title next instead of The Best in the World.

Given the recent reports and speculations surrounding The Visionary being injured, he might be forced to relinquish the championship if the rumors are true. If this happens, since CM Punk has already secured his spot as the number-one contender, the creative team may schedule another bout between Jey Uso and LA Knight to determine an opponent for Punk for the vacant title.

With a plethora of possibilities open, the YEET Master could be booked to defeat Knight and face The Second City Saint for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship. Triple-H could then book him to win the match and regain the title.

However, this above angle is speculative, and nothing in this regard has been confirmed, including the possible serious injury to Seth Rollins.

Bill Apter claims that AEW revived the careers of CM Punk and Cody Rhodes

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter has claimed that CM Punk and Cody Rhodes's new lease of life in WWE came because they were performing in AEW before returning to the Stamford-based promotion.

Speaking in an episode of The Wrestling Time Machine on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Apter claimed that Punk's return to AEW generated great excitement among fans and revitalized his career, leading to increased attention.

Further, he believed that the Stamford-based promotion's decision to bring back the 46-year-old and Cody Rodes had successfully captured the interests of wrestling fans across TV, print, and the internet.

"CM Punk was in AEW, and they brought him. The CM Punk fans were going crazy seeing him there. So he got a brand new career out of that in WWE also. So you know what? I'll give a definite yes because they got them both [Punk and Cody] back in the eye of the wrestling fans, both on TV, in print media, and more importantly, of course, on the internet." Apter said.

It now remains to be seen what plans the creative team has for the superstars going forward.

