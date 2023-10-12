Triple H to end WWE championship reign on SmackDown? Analyzing the chances

WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, will make his presence felt this week on the season premiere of SmackDown. The Game will likely make some huge announcements on the show, which are speculated to be about the tag team division.

There have been various rumors lately that WWE could split the Undisputed Tag Team Championships. It might be because the company currently has brand-specific superstars holding both Raw and SmackDown's tag titles.

Therefore, Triple H could possibly take the SmackDown tag titles away from Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso, ending their Undisputed Tag Team Championship reign. Nonetheless, Cody and Jey are rumored to keep only the Raw tag titles as of now, as they belong to the red brand.

HHH could implement this move on this week's SmackDown to create opportunities for the tag team division in the blue brand. However, nothing has been confirmed as of yet, as these are only rumors and speculations.

It will be interesting to see what The Game has in store for this week's edition of SmackDown.

Could Triple H have other plans for SmackDown?

This week's SmackDown will likely unravel surprises for the fans as the news of The Game's appearance has stirred exhilaration among the WWE Universe. While there are no conclusive reports of what WWE CCO has in store, various rumors have started to make the rounds.

Triple H can shock the fans this week on the blue brand by introducing WWE's newest superstar, Jade Cargill, to the main roster. Cargill's debut is seemingly on the horizon, and the season premiere of SmackDown could be just the perfect stage for her.

There have been various rumors of the 31-year-old's main roster debut as she was present backstage at Fastlane as well as on this week's episode of NXT. Therefore, Triple H might possibly introduce her to the WWE Universe this week on the blue brand.

If it happens, it will mark the much-anticipated debut of the former TBS Champion. She is currently one of the hottest things in the world of pro wrestling, and WWE would seemingly look to capitalize on her red-hot momentum by making her main roster debut.

