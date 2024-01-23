Triple H to finally end what Vince McMahon started 3 years ago? Exploring the chances

It's been a while since Triple H took creative control of WWE, and things couldn't be better. The company has developed engaging storylines that keep fans glued to their seats. Well, more changes could be on the horizon, as the Cerebral Assassin may end a decision Vince McMahon started three years ago.

The decision in question concerns the end of the famous NXT TakeOver events. The former black-and-gold brand made a name for itself as a stage for some of the best and brightest upcoming stars that WWE had to offer, with their talent being displayed at TakeOver specials.

However, in 2021, McMahon made the creative decision to bring it to an end, with the last TakeOver being 36. But now, with Triple H back in charge, TakeOver could make a return. NXT would return to its roots while also maintaining its status as a base for homegrown talent and sports entertainment as a whole.

So, how will he do this? Some reports suggest that Japanese superstar Kazuchika Okada will soon arrive in NXT.

The Rainmaker will likely sign with WWE very soon. And, while WWE Universe is expecting to see him on RAW or SmackDown, there is a chance he may start with NXT.

It will be a great introduction for Okada, who has spent most of his career with New Japan Pro Wrestling. Additionally, with a megastar like him on the brand, Triple H can likely return NXT to its former glory.

That said, this is all just mere speculation. There is no concrete evidence suggesting that TakeOver will make a return or that Okada will sign with WWE. Fans will just have to wait and see what the future has in store.

Triple H recently reacted to The Rock joining the TKO Group

His potential plans for NXT aside, Triple H has much to be excited about. WWE is geared for Royal Rumble this weekend as they prepare the Road to WrestleMania 40. But that's not the only good news the company has received, as they recently welcomed a new member to the team.

WWE's parent company, TKO Group, has welcomed a new member to the Board of Directors. This new member is none other than Hollywood superstar and WWE legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Following the announcement, The Game welcomed his former adversary to the team and commented on how big a move this is.

A warm welcome from the CCO to his new colleague at TKO. Safe to say that exciting times are ahead for WWE.

