Triple H to fire 46-year-old; top official unhappy after major incident? - 3 consequences for CM Punk after his Pipebomb on WWE RAW

The newest episode of WWE RAW had CM Punk throwing some serious shade at The Rock and John Cena. The Second City Saint started the show with an intense promo that set the tone.

The 46-year-old strolled over to the commentary table and started blasting The Rock. He made fun of The Final Boss and stated that he’s never worn a fake title belt for validation, pointing at the People’s Title that the 52-year-old has been showing off since last year.

After that, The Straight Edge Superstar turned his attention to The Franchise Player. The latter surprised everyone at the WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. He turned heel for the first time in two decades, launching a brutal assault on Cody Rhodes.

What kind of fallout is in store for the 46-year-old after his heated outburst? Here are three potential ways CM Punk might face repercussions:

#3. Triple H could fire CM Punk by the orders of The Rock

WWE could turn CM Punk’s outburst into a major storyline by having Triple H fire him on live TV on The Rock's orders. Since The Final Boss is a member of TKO's Board of Directors, the story could frame him as Punk’s boss who decided to cut him loose after the disrespectful promo.

The Game could claim that Punk’s negativity is hurting WWE and that he no longer belongs in the Sports Entertainment Juggernaut. The Best in the World could then show up uninvited a week later to hijack the red show.

This could lead to security dragging him out every week, building tension until The Rock returns to confront him face-to-face. The rivalry could peak in an intense match at WrestleMania, with Punk battling to reclaim his job. It would be an epic way to mix real-life drama with the storyline, leaving fans wondering what's shoot and what's kayfabe.

#2. CM Punk could be fined

One way The Brahma Bull could punish CM Punk is by issuing a fine. WWE has a history of penalizing wrestlers with monetary punishments for misconduct or breaking company policies.

Fines can serve as a public warning and reinforce that certain actions won’t be tolerated, especially when they happen live on TV. For Punk, throwing shade at The Rock and John Cena in a way that steps over the line could lead to a hefty fine.

WWE might go this way to demonstrate that even the biggest stars need to know their limits. It could serve as a way to discipline Punk while still keeping him involved in current angles.

#1. The Rock could put Punk's WrestleMania spot in jeopardy

The People's Champion could leverage his status to make things tough for Punk. He could pit the former WWE Champion in a handicap match against The Bloodline in the coming weeks with a massive stipulation. The condition could be straightforward—if Punk doesn’t win, he’s out of WrestleMania 41 for good.

This could be a perfect outcome for Punk’s disrespectful attitude. The match would be a must-watch, pulling in viewers as fans flock to see if The Best in the World can hold on. The Bloodline could go all out on him, turning every close call into a nail-biter for CM Punk's future in the ring.

This type of storytelling would ignite endless discussions. No matter if Punk comes out on top or not, the aftermath would lead right into WrestleMania, creating a must-see moment.

