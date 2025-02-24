Triple H to be forced to add 25-time champ to Jey Uso vs Gunther due to The Rock's actions? Exploring the possibility

The Rock made a gigantic return to SmackDown last week, which ended up leaving the entire WWE universe talking. The Final Boss gave an offer to Cody Rhodes, to turn heel and become a corporate champion, which the Undisputed WWE Champion has yet to make a decision about.

Rhodes' decision could lead to The Rock using his powers as The Final Boss to change the WrestleMania card, forcing Triple H to add John Cena to the World Heavyweight Championship match between Gunther and Jey Uso. While Cody Rhodes has a great offer from The People's Champion, it is unlikely that he will turn heel.

Rhodes and The Brahma Bull will come face-to-face at Elimination Chamber, where the former will lay out his decision. If The American Nightmare rejects The Rock's offer, it could have some major implications on the match card for The Show of Shows.

The Final Boss could attack Rhodes and book a match against the Undisputed WWE Champion for WrestleMania, which has been speculated since their interaction on RAW after WrestleMania XL. While The Rock vs Cody Rhodes could be confirmed, it would have an impact on the World Heavyweight Championship match between Gunther and Jey Uso.

The Men's Elimination Chamber match winner—likely John Cena—who will be guaranteed a match against Rhodes for the title, could now be added to the World Heavyweight Championship match, with Rhodes and The Final Boss headlining WrestleMania 41.

(Please Note: This is just a prediction and is not based on confirmed facts)

The Rock subtly confirmed that he will not face Cody Rhodes in the squared circle

After his appearance on SmackDown, The Final Boss also made an appearance at the post-event press conference, where he addressed a potential match with Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania. The People's Champion weighed in on the importance of stories in the industry and stated that not every story needed to end up with a match.

"In the world of pro-wrestling, everything culminates in a match. What I love about the character of The Final Boss and Cody Rhodes is it’s not about the title, it never has to culminate in a match. I think to have a storyline and two characters that are very popular, to never have to get in the ring for a match, and have this compelling and off-putting thing, ‘he wants his soul’, what does that mean? I loved every moment," he said.

While The Rock has subtly teased that he might not ever face Cody Rhodes, a match between the two would be a massive box-office attraction. Fans will have to wait and see what The Final Boss has planned ahead of WrestleMania.

