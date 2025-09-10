Triple H to be forced to cancel Wrestlepalooza match after major change on WWE RAW? Chances explored

The card for WWE Wrestlepalooza is stacked with some of the biggest matches of the year, and the excitement among fans is at an all-time high now. The PLE would mark AJ Lee’s return to the ring for the first time in over a decade, when she will team up with her husband, CM Punk, to take on another power couple of the company, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.Further, John Cena is set to collide with Brock Lesnar for the final time in his career, and absolute carnage is expected from the match. The Vision's Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed are set to collide with The Usos, which marks the twins working together for the first time in months.Apart from these three matches, a massive Women’s World Championship match is also set ot take place at the premium live event. IYO SKY and Stephanie Vaquer are set to compete for the vacant title, and a contract signing segment had been made official for RAW last week.However, during the show, Adam Pearce revealed that the contract signing segment had been canceled because Vaquer was not able to make it to the show. While it is not announced yet, WWE could feature the contract signing next week on the red brand.While the contract signing is just a topic of discussion, a big question lies in the reason why Stephanie Vaquer was absent on RAW last week. While both women could battle it out without a contract signing segment, it could only happen if the former NXT Women’s North American Champion is not injured.Her absence from RAW has given rise to a plethora of questions, and a potential injury could lead to Triple H canceling the match. However, just because the contract signing segment didn’t take place, Triple H seemingly won’t get the match canceled.Former WWE writer questioned the recent backstage segment between Rhea Ripley and IYO SKYThe RAW after Clash in Paris featured IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley together backstage, where the former was trying to show her gratitude to Ripley for the help against Judgment Day. While fans found the segment intriguing, former WWE writer Vince Russo criticized the creative team for the booking during a recent edition of the Legion of RAW.&quot;That's what I want to talk about, bro. Not for anything, that thing started, I'm watching this, and I'm like, wait a minute, I know I've been watching all these shows. I swear to God, I'm watching this and I'm like, they're lovers now? I swear, that is how that thing started. I'm watching, I'm like, wait, I don't remember. I know I'm getting old. Did I miss something? There was a very intimate moment at the beginning of that. This is kind of weird, ladies.&quot;While the storyline between Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY seems far from over, time will tell what WWE has in store next for the stars.