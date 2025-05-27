Triple H to be forced to give 53-year-old WWE star a major push after recent events? Exploring the possibility

Triple H has delivered two back-to-back great shows, starting with Saturday Night's Main Event and then the recent edition of RAW. It seems like The Game has taken fans' criticism about the product more seriously. Keeping this in mind, the WWE CCO might now be forced to give a 53-year-old star a major push following the recent developments.

Beloved WWE Superstar R-Truth could be in line for a serious push. The veteran faced John Cena at Saturday Night's Main Event in a historic match. However, what raised eyebrows was the fact that his new merchandise, the 'Ron Cena' shirt, which he wore at SNME, became one of the highest-selling items on WWE Shop.

The company launched it specially to promote the match, but it ended up doing the unthinkable. It was a signal that the WWE Universe is heavily invested in R-Truth's work. The Stamford-based promotion often takes such things into consideration to analyze which superstars to push into the spotlight. Therefore, it is highly likely that Triple H could plan an extensive push for the veteran.

For years, Truth has only been used as an enhancement talent on the main roster. However, his brief storyline with John Cena received a great reaction from fans. The former United States Champion proved that if done right, he can also be a top-tier talent on the show. Hence, the creative team could decide to put him in major storylines and feuds on SmackDown.

Nonetheless, it is just speculation at the moment. Only time will tell what the future holds for R-Truth following his feud with John Cena.

Triple H to introduce a character change for R-Truth?

R-Truth is one of the best comedic characters in WWE history. He has given countless moments to the fans that make him a legend in his own right. But if Triple H is planning a sustainable push for the former United States Champion, he might have to introduce a change in his character.

Initially, Truth made his debut as a tough heel on the roster. In his run as a heel, he received a number of opportunities and even became a United States Champion. However, after turning baby face, his role gradually diminished, and he eventually became more of a comedic side character on the show.

The Game could decide to add intensity to his character moving forward. Well, the 53-year-old may not turn heel but he can adopt a more determined and serious persona. Instead of being heavily involved in backstage filler segments, Triple H could put him in some worthy storylines.

This would help R-Truth prove that he still has some fuel left in the tank. It could be an amazing character arc for him that could revitalize his career as a regular in-ring performer in the Stamford-based promotion.

