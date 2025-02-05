Triple H to be forced to remove WWE star from Elimination Chamber on The Rock’s orders? Exploring potential decision

The Rock might not be performing at WrestleMania 41, but being one of the members of the Board of Directors of TKO Group, he can still call the shots in WWE. The Final Boss might order Chief Creative Officer Triple H to remove a top superstar from the Elimination Chamber match.

Seth Rollins severely injured Roman Reigns after their elimination from the Royal Rumble match. When CM Punk cunningly threw Rollins and Reigns from the over-the-top rope, an irate Visionary furiously went after The OTC.

He delivered a Curb Stomp to Reigns, which injured him. It was revealed on Monday Night RAW that The Big Dog will be absent from WWE in the foreseeable future. Although the exact nature of his injury hasn't been revealed, Roman is expected to be away from TV for the next couple of months.

Moreover, when Seth Rollins showed up on RAW last night, he continued trash-talking about Roman Reigns and CM Punk. The Final Boss, witnessing all of this, might order Triple H to remove The Visionary from the Elimination Chamber match.

Rollins is slated to compete against Finn Balor next week for the men's Elimination Chamber qualifier match. If The Rock orders Triple H to ban The Visionary, Seth might be unable to perform at the PLE next month, even if he wins.

As for The Rock's appearance, it's highly unlikely that The Great One will return to WWE before WrestleMania 41. He might make a special appearance on the grand show.

The Rock was reportedly angry over news leaking of his absence from WrestleMania 41

It's almost clear now that The Final Boss will not be performing at WrestleMania 41 this year. However, The Brahma Bull was reportedly furious over this news leaking out.

Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio has said that 'he kinda heard' The Rock was angry over this news of non-participation at WrestleMania 41 leaking out.

“It would have been November, December when all of sudden everyone started reporting it (Rock’s WrestleMania 41 status). I kind of heard, ‘Oh my god Dwayne’s mad that everyone’s reporting it and he doesn’t want this out’. One person said ‘I bet he does the show now’, just because he’s so mad that everyone’s reporting it," Meltzer said. [H/T: Wrestletalk]

It was also reported that The Rock's return at Bad Blood PLE had nothing to do with a storyline and was done to bring him back on TV. It was known backstage that Rock wouldn't be participating at WrestleMania 41. However, this hadn't leaked to the media then.

