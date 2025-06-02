Triple H to be forced to replace CM Punk with 39-year-old star in a huge match on WWE RAW? Exploring the potential

CM Punk is set to compete in a Money in the Bank qualifier match on the upcoming episode of RAW. He will face AJ Styles and El Grande Americano in a Triple Threat contest to determine the final participant in the Men's MITB Ladder Match. However, Punk may not make it to this bout tonight, and a 39-year-old star may take his spot.

Triple H may be forced to replace The Best in the World with Karrion Kross. The WWE Universe has been rallying behind Doom Walker since WrestleMania 41. However, Kross' omission from the Money in the Bank qualifying matches has caused an uproar on the internet. Fans have taken over social media to voice their frustrations and express dissatisfaction.

There is a good possibility that WWE will listen to the fans and put Karrion Kross in the Triple Threat Match tonight. However, it may happen at the cost of CM Punk. The 46-year-old is currently involved in a heated rivalry with Seth Rollins and his faction. Punk is already a well-established name, and he does not necessarily need a Money in the Bank opportunity at this point.

WWE can run a backstage angle on tonight's show, where Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed brutally attack The Second City Saint. Following that, CM Punk may be ruled out of his upcoming match. In the wake of this potential situation, Adam Pearce could announce Karrion Kross as the veteran's replacement in the final MITB qualifying match.

While Punk will get to resume his feud with Rollins and Co., Kross will get the much-awaited spotlight. However, the above scenario is entirely speculative as of now.

Triple H to keep CM Punk off the card for Night of Champions?

Money in the Bank is set to take place this weekend, and CM Punk's direction for the show seems unclear. However, Night of Champions will be the next PLE after this, and fans have been wondering what's in store for the Best in the World. Well, he may unfortunately miss the spectacle in Saudi Arabia.

There has been quite a controversy surrounding Punk's involvement at Night of Champions. It stems from his past critical comments about WWE's partnership with the nation. The company initially advertised CM Punk in the promo package for the spectacle, but he was then removed from it.

The Stamford-based promotion seems to be cautious when it comes to such things. Therefore, Triple H may not put The Second City on the card for Night of Champions as the show is taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

However, it will be interesting to see what developments take place in this matter and what WWE has in store for Punk.

