Triple H to be forced to take WWE title off major star due to real-life situation? Chances explored

Former World Champion and WWE Hall of Famer Triple H may take a major title off a Monday Night RAW superstar due to a real-life incident that occurred on the red brand.
The star in question is the reigning Women's Intercontinental titleholder, Becky Lynch. On the latest edition of the red brand, The Man cut an outrageous heel promo, insulting Birmingham fans. She also mentioned the death of legendary Ozzy Osbourne. The comment immediately upset fans, and Lynch was criticized not only by those in the arena but also on social media.
Things took a serious turn when Osbourne's daughter, Kelly, reacted to the segment and criticized Becky Lynch and WWE for airing it. While it's highly unlikely to happen, the real-life heat might force CCO Triple H to take the Women's IC Championship off the Man.
Lynch is set to defend her WWE title against Nikki Bella at Clash in Paris 2025 this weekend, and the real-life heat may play a role in the outcome of the match. The Fearless could end up beating Becky and capturing the IC Title.
That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing is confirmed yet.
Becky Lynch seemingly replaced a WWE championship bout
Lynch vs. Bella's Women's Intercontinental championship match was announced on the go-home show of RAW before Clash in Paris 2025 as a last-minute addition.
It appears that Becky Lynch and Nikki Bella's championship bout was booked as the replacement for Naomi vs. Stephanie Vaquer for the Women's World Championship bout, which was initially scheduled for the Clash in Paris 2025 Premium Live Event.
The entire trajectory of the RAW women's division was changed after Naomi vacated her Women's World Championship, announcing her pregnancy.
On the same edition of RAW, Adam Pearce pulled Stephanie Vaquer off the France PLE card, who was expecting to compete for the vacant title on the card.
It will be interesting to see whether Nikki Bella becomes the new women's IC champion or Becky retains her gold.