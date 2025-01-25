Triple H to be forced to turn former WWE champion heel after 19 months on SmackDown? Exploring the potential

Ever since Triple H took over WWE's creative regime, he has put the spotlight on various talents, incorporating significant changes in their characters and gimmicks. However, The Game has also been forced to make some major decisions at times. One such decision could be on the horizon, as the WWE Chief Content Officer might be forced to prompt a major character change for a former champion on SmackDown.

In a massive move, Andrade might turn heel after 19 months in the episode of SmackDown after the Royal Rumble. His last stint as a heel spanned from July 21, 2021, to June 16, 2023, in AEW. The reason behind the former United States Champion's potential heel turn is that he has been wandering directionless on SmackDown lately. It would not be an exaggeration to say that the 35-year-old hasn't done much since his return to WWE at last year's Royal Rumble.

Even though the Triple H-led creative team pushed him into the spotlight during his feud with Carmelo Hayes, the lack of a meaningful payoff has deflated El Idolo's momentum. WWE also injected him into the United States Championship picture on SmackDown, but the poor build-up resulted in yet another underwhelming chapter in his story.

His babyface character has not been able to create much impact as the 35-year-old has been facing a string of setbacks, which are damaging his credibility. On the other hand, Andrade received tremendous success as a heel during his previous stint in WWE. He was even successful in capturing the United States Championship, delivering some great feuds and storylines.

Therefore, to restore his credibility and rebuild his momentum, Triple H might be forced to repackage Andrade as a vicious heel for the first time since the latter's comeback to the company last year. However, this is speculative at this point.

Triple H to move Andrade to WWE RAW for a fresh start?

Andrade has been majorly on SmackDown since he made his return in January last year. Following a decent run on the blue brand's show, it appears that there is nothing much left for him to do on Friday nights. There is a good possibility that Triple H may decide to move him to Monday Night RAW as a part of WWE's Transfer Window.

If it happens, it could mark a fresh start for the 35-year-old. Andrade could be involved in some great feuds with stars like Dominik Mysterio, Bron Breakker, and Ludwig Kaiser on RAW. Such feuds could help the former United States Champion to make an impactful presence on the flagship show.

Moreover, Andrade can also go after the Intercontinental Championship on RAW in an attempt to once again restore his aura. By moving him to the red brand, WWE could not only revive his momentum but also build him as a top-tier superstar. The Triple H-led creative team could even pair him up with his former manager, Zelina Vega. The decision could prove to be a game-changer.

Will Triple H move Andrade to Monday Night RAW via the ongoing Transfer Window, or will the 35-year-old continue to be a part of SmackDown? Only time will tell.

