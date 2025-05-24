Triple H to form a new faction with 5 WWE stars against The Wyatt Sicks on SmackDown? Exploring the potential

The Wyatt Sicks made a dramatic return on the latest episode of SmackDown after months of absence. It came in a very resounding way as Uncle Howdy and his group unleashed absolute carnage, laying out several superstars. The sinister faction took out The Street Profits, Motor City Machine Guns, DIY, and Candice LeRae, marking their arrival on the blue brand.

After what happened on SmackDown, it looks like Triple H may be forced to create a new faction, bringing five top stars under the same umbrella. Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, and Candice LeRae could join forces to battle The Wyatt Sicks. Street Profits and DIY currently have a common enemy against whom they would be looking to seek revenge.

Therefore, they could decide to work as a cohesive unit to take on the members of Uncle Howdy's faction. While WWE may not build it as a legitimate faction, it could be a temporary alliance with all five stars sharing a common interest. There is a good possibility of it happening as it could give rise to faction warfare on SmackDown, leading to exciting things.

Besides, the SmackDown tag team division has been screaming for a change as the same things are being repeated in a loop. Two prominent tag teams joining forces to battle The Wyatt Sicks would be a sight to behold. It could add an interesting layer and excitement to the division, which has been lacking for months. Besides, Uncle Howdy & Co. also need a great storyline to kick off their run.

Hence, the Triple H-led creative team may have no option but to create a temporary alliance against the Wyatts. However, this is entirely speculation, and only time will tell what the future holds for the ominous faction.

Triple H to add a new member to The Wyatt Sicks soon?

Ever since The Wyatt Sicks debuted on the main roster, speculations have been swirling that the faction could get a sixth member. Those rumors and speculations got much stronger when Alexa Bliss returned to WWE. The company also teased on several instances that Bliss would join the group.

It looks like Triple H indeed has plans to add a new member to the Uncle Howdy-led group. However, it may not happen immediately due to several reasons. The sinister faction just returned this week, and WWE may look to re-establish it on the roster by putting it in some active storyline.

Meanwhile, Alexa Bliss is currently in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, as her focus is to win the briefcase and become the new WWE Women's Champion. Therefore, the creative team might put a hold on the idea of adding another member to The Wyatt Sicks for now.

It will be quite interesting to see how things shape up in the coming weeks on SmackDown. Things have started to get quite interesting with the return of Uncle Howdy and his faction.

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More