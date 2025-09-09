Triple H to form a new team for a beloved WWE Superstar? Exploring the chances

  • home icon
By Ishaan Rathi
Published Sep 09, 2025 01:45 GMT
Triple H is the Chief Content Officer of WWE [Image Credits: WWE.com]

WWE has been on a roll with some of the biggest factions in the industry for a long time now, and the storylines have turned out to be phenomenal. From The Bloodline to The Judgment Day, and now The Vision, the factions have turned out to be phenomenal and have driven the company over the past few years.

WWE RAW already has the dominance of The Vision and the numbers advantage from The Judgment Day, and now another faction is seemingly in the plans. One of the most favorite superstars on the RAW roster is Penta, and the star has been on a path to glory over the past few months.

The luchador has worked hard to get his name chanted all over the world, and now Triple H is seemingly giving him new tag team partners to make it to the top of the roster. Penta was seen having a chat with former WWE World Tag Team Champions, the War Raiders, this week on RAW.

Following their chat backstage and the recent developments in the storylines, Penta might be on a path to getting in the tag team division, and pairing him up with the War Raiders would undoubtedly be incredible.

Triple H could form a new trio on the red brand to add a set of storylines and matches on the red brand. The War Raiders and Penta could prove to be a dynamic faction on RAW and could step up against The New Day and The Judgment Day. Time will tell what WWE has in store for the stars next.

Former WWE champion finds Penta’s Mexican Destroyer dangerous

The New Day has been involved in a feud with Penta for a long time now, and has managed to take down both Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods every time he gets a chance.

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Grayson Waller took to Instagram to urge the company to ban Penta’s finisher, the Mexican Destroyer, calling it very dangerous.

"Myself and many other professional wrestlers have been victims of the Mexican Destroyer over the past few years. It is an extremely dangerous and careless move that jeopardizes the safety of performers. The toll it has taken on talented athletes across the industry cannot be overstated," read the first part of the petition.

While the Stamford-based company has not commented on this, it has seemingly improved the storyline quite intriguingly. Fans will have to wait and see what the company has planned next for Penta and The New Day.

Edited by Angana Roy
