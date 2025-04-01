Triple H to get involved & fire major star for his actions; Brock Lesnar to return? 4 ways WWE can punish Gunther for his actions on RAW

WWE RAW this week witnessed a new level of brutality from Gunther, when he left Jimmy Uso in the middle of the ring a bloodied mess.

This occurred after Gunther defeated Big Jim in a singles bout, and post-match, The Ring General launched a brutal attack on his WrestleMania 41 opponent's twin brother. When Jey Uso tried to intervene, the leader of Imperium handcuffed him to the ring ropes, rendering him unable to help his brother, who got pulverized in front of his eyes. The World Heavyweight Champion's brutality was not limited to Jimmy Uso, as he also attacked WWE security personnel and officials.

In this article, we will discuss four ways the Stamford-based company can punish the World Heavyweight Champion for his actions on the red brand:

#4. A heavy fine could be imposed on The Ring General

One of the ways WWE could punish Gunther is by imposing a heavy fine on him for his actions. The Stamford-based promotion has already hinted at this measure after they passed a statement via WWE's official X/Twitter account. The caption on the tweet stated, "That's gonna be a HEAVY fine."

This implies that at least a heavy fine could be imposed on the World Heavyweight Champion for his actions on the recent edition of RAW.

#3. Gunther might be suspended for a few weeks

Gunther's actions on the most recent edition of RAW might not be tolerated by the red brand's General Manager, who could suspend the champion for a few weeks on The Road to WrestleMania 41. Adam Pearce could take this action by stating that The Ring General had crossed all the limits.

This angle also allows the company to rebuild Jey Uso's momentum in the absence of the World Heavyweight Champion.

#2. Triple H steps in and fires the leader of Imperium?

Triple H is the Chief Content Officer of World Wrestling Entertainment. With Adam Pearce not appearing to be in control of things, The Game could step in and fire The Ring General. The sole motive behind this angle could be to escalate the buzz surrounding the Jey Uso vs. Gunther clash at The Show of Shows.

Should this angle be played out, The Ring General would undoubtedly get rehired before The Showcase of the Immortals to defend his World Heavyweight Title against the YEET Master at the upcoming PLE.

#1. Adam Pearce might bring Brock Lesnar back to WWE to cost Gunther at WrestleMania

Brock Lesnar has been absent from the Stamford-based promotion since SummerSlam 2023, but the actions of Gunther might have sparked some chances for his comeback.

The Beast Incarnate had previously engaged in a brief altercation with the leader of Imperium at the Royal Rumble 2023, but with the former Universal Champion being away for an extended period, a match between them never came to fruition.

So, one of the ways Adam Pearce could punish Gunther would be by bringing The Beast back to WWE and eventually letting him cost the World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 41. This would lead to a blockbuster feud between the two stars.

Though this scenario is highly unlikely to take place, Triple H's era promises surprises and unexpected comebacks, and Lesnar's return could just be one of them.

