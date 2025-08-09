Triple H to get involved and suspend 7-time WWE champion for major incident on SmackDown? Possibility explored

Triple H has been a top authority figure in WWE for the past three years. He has been playing a pivotal role in managing the chaos by often stepping in when things get out of control. Recently, a seven-time WWE champion crossed the line with his actions on SmackDown this week. Rumors suggest that The Game might step into the fray and take matters into his own hands.

The WWE Chief Content Officer might suspend Drew McIntyre next week on SmackDown. The Scottish Warrior launched a merciless attack on Cody Rhodes this week. He ambushed him with the Undisputed WWE Title and smashed Cody's head right into the announce table with a devastating Claymore. It was a ruthless attack that could have seriously injured The American Nightmare.

Triple H has often referred to Rhodes as the face of WWE. The Stamford-based promotion has been building the 40-year-old as the company's torchbearer, featuring him in major promotional events. Besides, The Prodigal Son recently won the Undisputed WWE Championship. Given his strong presence, an injury at this point could prove detrimental to the company.

Therefore, The Game might take action against McIntyre by suspending him for a few days for laying his hands on WWE's top face. Besides, it has been a long time since Triple H has made any on-screen appearances in a storyline. His involvement in the Drew McIntyre vs. Cody Rhodes feud can add much more intensity and drama to the story.

However, the above angle is nothing but speculation at this point. McIntyre is a seven-time WWE champion, holding the WWE Title & the WWE Tag Team Title twice, and the World Heavyweight Championship, Intercontinental Championship, and NXT Championship once. It remains to be seen what the future holds for him.

Triple H to book Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash in Paris?

After what happened this week on SmackDown, it looks like a clear indication that Triple H is setting up a feud between Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre. The two superstars are expected to kick off a blockbuster storyline for the Undisputed WWE Championship on the blue brand.

Considering that Clash in Paris will be WWE's next big show, there is a strong possibility that Rhodes and McIntyre could collide at the spectacle. The Scottish Warrior has been the central figure of all the European shows that the company has held in recent years. Hence, WWE can keep him in the spotlight this time as well.

Moreover, a clash between Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes could help boost ticket sales for the European PLE. Triple H has been promoting Clash in Paris as a major event, and adding this highly anticipated match to the card could further boost the excitement for the spectacular event.

The WWE Universe has also been clamoring to see McIntyre get involved in the world title picture for a long time. Considering his popularity in Europe, this could be the perfect time to pit him against The American Nightmare. It will be interesting to see how things shape up between McIntyre and Rhodes from here on.

