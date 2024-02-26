Triple H to gift former WWE Champion a title at WrestleMania 40 to prevent him joining AEW? Possibility explored

After the conclusion of Elimination Chamber 2024, WWE is gearing up for WrestleMania 40, which is set to take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Already the card of this year's Show of the Shows seems to be shaping WrestleMania 40 as one of the greatest Mania's of all time. However, after the results of Elimination Chamber 2024, it seems like Triple H might gift former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre the World Heavyweight Championship at the next Premium Live Event.

For those unaware, The Scottish Warrior emerged as the victor at this year's Men's Elimination Chamber match. As a result of this, he will get a shot at Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship at 'Mania 40. This match is also officially announced by the Stamford-based Promotion.

However, the momentum of McIntyre seems to be an indication that Triple H might be planning for a title change in this showdown.

The motive behind crowning McIntyre as the next World Heavyweight Champion could be to prevent him from joining Tony Khan's AEW. As per the recent reports, McIntyre's contract is now extended past WrestleMania 40 due to his injury and inactivity time in the company.

The source stated that there have been talks about a contract renewal between McIntyre and WWE. Moreover, there is also a murmur about both wanting to get a deal done.

So, it's conceivable that The Chief Content Officer might plan to have The Scottish Warrior dethrone The Visionary at WrestleMania to shut down the small scope of him joining AEW.

How many matches WWE has announced for WrestleMania 40?

As of writing, the promotion has already announced four match cards for their Grandest Stage of Them All. This match card includes the winners of the 2024 Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches.

Talking about the Undisputed Universal Championship match, Cody Rhodes is set to once again challenge Roman Reigns at this year's Mania with the moto to Finish his Story. On the other hand, Bayley won the women's Royal Rumble match and will face her former stablemate IYO SKY in a Women's Championship match.

As Drew McIntyre surges victorious in a Men's Chamber match, he will face Seth Rollins in a World Heavyweight Championship showdown. Becky Lynch won the women's Elimination Chamber match in Perth, and she will be getting a Women's World Championship match against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40.

So it seems like WrestleMania 40 indeed holds the capacity to be called one of the greatest Show of Shows from the past few years.