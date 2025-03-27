Triple H to give fans a major surprise involving CM Punk at WrestleMania 41? Exploring the chances 

CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns have been confirmed for a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41. The show will emanate from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 19th and April 20th, 2025.

The rivalry between the three former world champions has been brewing ever since The Second City Saint returned at Survivor Series 2023. It started with The Visionary and CM Punk not being able to tolerate one another, while Rollins has been on spiteful terms with Reigns since 2014. At Royal Rumble 2025, Punk eliminated both of them from the men's match, ending in a ringside brawl between the stalwarts. Following Elimination Chamber, Reigns returned on WWE RAW and launched brutal assaults on his rivals.

The WWE Universe is looking forward to the match, especially since all three are fan favorites. At this point, the match can truly go either way, and a victor cannot be speculated. Luckily for CM Punk, the iconic rock band behind his Cult of Personality theme song, Living Colour, is performing during WrestleMania week. Triple H could have the band play live during The Best in the World's entrance at Allegiant Stadium, giving the fans a special surprise.

So, even if CM Punk does not win the match, he will have an iconic entrance at WrestleMania 41. This will be his first WrestleMania since returning to the company. The last time he was a part of The Show of Shows was in 2013 at WrestleMania 29 where he suffered a defeat at the hands of The Undertaker.

He was planned for WrestleMania 40 as well, but he suffered a triceps injury at Royal Rumble, and the plans were scrapped.

CM Punk made a shocking confession on Stephanie's Places

Stephanie McMahon is doing a multi-episode series called "Stephanie's Places", which is an ESPN original series. It premiered on ESPN+, and the first episode focuses on CM Punk's return.

In that episode, The Second City Saint confessed that he made mistakes and was doing dumb things with the company while discussing his departure from the company.

"I certainly made mistakes. I certainly did dumb things, I certainly was a schmuck, and I think there was some stuff that was unfair, whatever. The broader spectrum, we’re talking about how many countries were in worldwide and the millions of people around the world, they just know that one day, I was gone."

Currently, Punk is one of WWE's top superstars and an absolute favorite among fans.

