Triple H to hand John Cena shocking opponent from AEW ahead of WWE retirement? Possibility explored

John Cena is currently in his final year of competition as an active performer. He has already faced his biggest rival, Randy Orton, and fans expect him to face more of his rivals like AJ Styles and CM Punk, down the line. Triple H could surprise Cena by bringing back Edge (Adam Copeland) from AEW and having the two face each other before Cena hangs up his boots.

Edge wrestled his final match in WWE in August 2023 against Sheamus in his hometown of Toronto. After that, he made his debut in AEW under his real name 'Adam Copeland.' He has been in the Jacksonville-based promotion since, winning the TNT Championship twice.

The erstwhile Edge could ask for his release from AEW soon and could return to WWE. He could later be revealed as Cena's opponent for a future event. Cena and Edge had a storied rivalry during the Ruthless Aggression Era. Edge cashed in the Money in the Bank contract on Cena at New Year's Revolution in 2006 to win his first WWE Championship.

The two faced each other in multiple great matches with the marquee match taking place at SummerSlam 2006. The two could re-ignite their rivalry once again this year during Cena's retirement tour.

While this is all speculation, it would be interesting to see if it actually happens. Cope is considered to be one of the greatest rivals of the Last Real Champion and fans would love to see them face each other again.

JBL on John Cena facing a rising star in his last WWE match

John Cena is currently planning to hang up his boots at the end of the year and retire from in-ring competition permanently. JBL talked about Cena's final opponent on a podcast and predicted that Cena might lose to a rising star in his final match.

During an appearance on the Something to Wrestle podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer said this:

"I wouldn't be surprised for Cena to choose somebody that is not in the main event picture right now and do the job, because that's John Cena....He is the most respectful guy I've nearly ever met in my life, and I wouldn't be surprised to see him choose somebody that he knows is gonna be a star, give him the rub, and go out on his shield." [1:19:44 – 1:20:12]

Stars such as Bron Breakker have been rumored as John Cena's final opponent on his retirement tour. It remains to be seen how the 17-time world champion's career comes to an end.

